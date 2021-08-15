Rox Shutout MoonDogs at ISG Field to Open 2021 Postseason

MANKATO, Minn. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs (44-25) suffered a shutout, 10-0, at the hands of the St. Cloud Rox (51-18) in the opening game of the 2021 Northwoods League Playoffs, Sunday evening at ISG Field.Â

After the MoonDogs rallied to load the bases with one out in the bottom of the first inning, their offense was put on mute as the Rox surged on with 10 consecutive runs for a double-digit victory.

The Rox cracked the score column first with a pair of runs in the third inning. Then, in the fifth frame, St. Cloud piled on five more runs before adding three more in the seventh inning.

The Rox won game one of the series, 10-0, while outhitting the MoonDogs 14-2.

Each team's starting arm finished the contest as the pitcher of record as Rox right-handerÂ Riley CornelioÂ (Texas Christian) got the win to move to 1-0 in the postseason with 14 strikeouts over seven innings of work. MoonDogs starting armÂ Owen BoeremaÂ (Northwestern, St. Paul) came down with the loss while spanning four and a third innings on the hill.

Now trailing 0-1 in a best-of-three series, the MoonDogs are headed to St. Cloud for game two, Monday, and game three (if necessary), Tuesday, to conclude their round-one playoff series with the Rox. The first pitch for both games at Joe Faber Field is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

