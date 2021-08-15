Rox Dominate MoonDogs on the Road, Look for Sweep on Monday

Mankato, MN - St. Cloud left no doubt in a series-opening win over Mankato, following Riley Cornelio's record-breaking performance on the mound to a 10-0 win.

The TCU product Cornelio threw seven shutout innings and broke the Rox' single-game record for strikeouts in a game with 14 on the day. Cornelio didn't allow a hit after the first inning and struck out at least two batters in his final five innings on the mound.

Bryce Hackett (Tarleton State) was the only other arm used on the day for the Rox as he threw two shutout innings in the eighth and ninth. Hackett retired six of the seven batters he faced to seal off the win.

The bats got rolling in the third inning as leadoff hitter, Peter Abinanti (San Diego), triple to left-center field and brought in the opening run. Abinanti would drive in two runs on the day and score in the third as well to make it 2-0.

Nate Swarts (Washington State) had a huge day at the bottom of the order with four hits in the series-opener. Swarts capped off a five-run fifth inning with a two-RBI single to right field and made the score 7-0 Rox.

In the seventh, Otto Kemp (Point Loma Nazarene) put the final exclamation point on the win with a two-run home run that made it 10-0 St. Cloud. That was Kemp's team-leading seventh home run of the summer.

The Rox will now have a chance to sweep Mankato at home on Monday and earn a spot in the Great Plains Championship game later on in the week. First pitch from Joe Faber Field is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

