Kingfish Win Game 72

Loves Park, Ill. - The Kenosha Kingfish (20-18) defeated the Rockford Rivets (14-21) 16-4 at Rivets Stadium on Saturday, August 14th.

Looking to rebound from the night before, Kenosha struck first in the top of the first when Wyatt Crenshaw (Colorado-Christian) scored on an error to put Kenosha up 1-0.

In the third, Kenosha added two more on a couple of sacrifice fly's. The first came from Cam Collier (South Florida). The second came from Matt Korman (Wisconsin-Whitewater) to put the Kingfish up 3-0.

In the fourth, Chase Gibson (William Woods) singled to score Luke Stephenson (Elon) to increase the lead to 4-0.

Following a two-run fifth for Rockford, Kenosha responded with a six-run sixth. Angelo Cantelo (Lewis University) doubled to score Mikey Madej (North Carolina). A few batters later, Josh Beier (MSOE) doubled to score Cantelo and Gibson. Crenshaw then singled to score Spencer Hans (Wisconsin-La Crosse) and Stephenson hit a sacrifice fly to increase the Kingfish lead to 10-2. Kenosha added on three in the seventh and eighth frames to increase their lead to 16-2. Rockford added two in their half of the eighth, but it wasn't enough as Kenosha swam away with the win in the season finale.

On the mound, Kingfish starter Dominic Hann (Michigan State) picked up the win. He threw five innings conceding two runs. Alex Saunders (Wisconsin-Parkside) came on in relief allowing no runs in one inning pitched. Keith Kutzler (Carthage) threw an inning, conceding zero runs. Thomas Coffey (Carthage) also threw 0.2 innings allowing two unearned runs. Jeffrey Stanish (MSOE) got the final out in the eighth and Matt Zahora (Illinois-Chicago) threw a shutout in the ninth.

Kenosha finishes their season at 39-33 which finishes them in third place in the Great Lakes East.

