Pinch Hit Single Beats 'Stormers

October 9, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







Randy Norris' pinch single in the top of the ninth inning snapped a 3-3 tie and sent the High Point Rockers to a 4-3 victory in the middle game of a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

With one out in the top of the ninth, Quincy Latimore laced a 3-2 pitch from Logan Sawyer (0-1) into the left field corner for a double. Latimore stole third and scored when Norris lined a single straight over second base, breaking the deadlock.

High Point opened the scoring in the second inning. Jared Mitchell picked up a leadoff walk, took second on a wild pitch and stole third. Logan Moore lifted a foul pop up behind third base on which shortstop Cleuluis Rondon made the catch while banging into the wall in front of the box seats. Mitchell was able to tag and score.

The Rockers added two more in the third inning. With two outs and Johnny Field at second, Jerry Downs was able to beat out a roller up the third base line. Quincy Nieporte sliced a single into right center for a 2-0 lead. Mitchell singled into left to score Downs to push the lead to three.

Lancaster got one back on a Kelly Dugan blast to right in the bottom of the third. A second run crossed the plate in the fourth when Nieporte, playing third, threw away an Anthony Peroni bunt, allowed Blake Allemand to score from first.

Allemand drew a leadoff walk again in the sixth inning. Peroni singled him to second with one out, and Cleuluis Rondon was able to tie the game with a double inside the bag at third. Melvin Mercedes bounced back to the mound, and Caleb Gindl flied to left, ending the inning.

Ryan Dull (1-1) pitched a scoreless eighth to earn the win for High Point. Kyle Halbohn struck out the side in the ninth for his 13th save.

The Barnstormers conclude the 2021 season on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 on Fan Appreciation Day. Lancaster will send lefty Augie Sylk (4-7) to the mound. High Point's starter remains undetermined.

Fans coming through the gates will get the 2021 team poster while supplies last. The team will be on the field to sign autographs after the gates open. Fans may also tune into the YouTube Channel, beginning at 12:55.

NOTES: High Point is still alive with a playoff berth but needs a Long Island win and a Southern Maryland loss on Sunday afternoon...Those games begin at 1:35 and 2:05, respectively...Lancaster struck out 14 times on Saturday, matching the season high.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from October 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.