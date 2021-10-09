Five-Run Eighth Leads Ducks to Comeback Win vs. Revs

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 9-7 on Friday night in the opener of the final series of the regular season at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Both teams traded runs on sacrifice flies in the fourth inning. Melky Mesa drove in James Harris for York, while Chris Shaw brought home Deibinson Romero for Long Island. Mikey Reynolds put York on top 3-1 in the fifth with a two-run home run to left field off Ducks starter Joe Iorio.

Nellie Rodriguez scored on a double play ball in the sixth, pushing the Revs lead to three. However, the Ducks rallied to tie the game at four with a three-run sixth. Ramon Flores was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Lew Ford scored on Shaw's RBI fielder's choice, and Romero came home on a passed ball.

It stayed that way until the eighth when Lenin Rodriguez's two-out RBI single to center put York back ahead 5-4. The Ducks responded with a five-run bottom of the frame to take a 9-5 lead. RBI singles by Sal Giardina and Jesse Berardi, along with a three-run triple by Steve Lombardozzi, did the damage. York rallied for two runs in the ninth but left the tying runs on base.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Iorio pitched five innings, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five. Herrera also lasted five innings, yielding four runs on three hits and five walks with one strikeout. Dylan Peiffer (3-2) picked up the win despite allowing a run on a hit and two walks while striking out two in one inning. Israel Cruz (1-2) suffered the loss, surrendering three runs on three hits.

Giardina led the Flock with two hits, an RBI and a run. Lombardozzi finished with a hit, three RBIs, two run and two walks.

