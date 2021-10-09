Crabs One Game Away from Clinching Playoff Spot

The Blue Crabs picked up two huge wins on Saturday as they continue their push towards the postseason. With a Long Island win on Saturday, the Blue Crabs need a win or a Long Island loss on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot. In the doubleheader sweep, Jordan Howard came up big in the later innings of game one while Mat Latos (S, 23, 24) shut the door on both game one and game two.

The first game was a back-and-forth affair as Blake Bivens got the ball and provided four innings of work for the Blue Crabs while giving up three Lexington Legends runs. The offense in game one came up big when it was needed the most. A two-spot in the top of the fourth gave Lexington a 3-1 lead, but the Blue Crabs were able to follow it up with three of their own in the bottom half of the inning. In the top of the sixth inning, Denis Phipps hit his second home run (2) of the game and things didn't look good for the Blue Crabs, but they responded. Yet again, with a Jordan Howard home run (8) which would end up propelling Southern Maryland to a game one victory.

In game two, the Blue Crabs had Adrian Cook on the mound. Cook, who was a recent acquisition made his first start for Southern Maryland and was dominant. The Crabs right-hander went four innings and gave up just one run. It was a tight pitcher's duel that saw Southern Maryland win despite scoring just two runs. A Matt Hibbert sacrifice fly would put the Blue Crabs ahead and give Mat Latos the opportunity to get his second save of the day. Dalton Geekie started the ninth, but with runners on first and second Stan Cliburn made the move to his closer who shut things down despite finding himself with runners at second and third with only one out later in the innings. Latos picked up save number twenty-four and is now 24/25 in save opportunities on the season.

The Blue Crabs will face Lexington in their final regular season game on Sunday at 2:00 P.M.

