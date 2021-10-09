Revs Eliminated From Playoff Contention, Drop Penultimate Contest At Long Island

(Central Islip, NY): The York Revolution dropped the next-to-last game of the 2021 season, 2-0 to the Long Island Ducks on Saturday night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. York had been eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the game when Southern Maryland completed a doubleheader sweep against Lexington.

The Revs were shut out for just the third time all season despite out-hitting the Ducks, 9-6. All three shutouts have come at the hands of the Ducks as York was last shut out on July 18.

Long Island drew first blood with a sac fly to left from Vladimir Frias in the third inning.

York loaded the bases with one out in the fourth on singles from Melky Mesa, Nellie Rodriguez, and Carlos Franco, but was unable to cash in.

The Ducks plated their second run of the night when Steve Lombardozzi came home on a wild pitch in the sixth.

York starter Eduardo Rivera (6-4) was solid in the losing effort, allowing just two runs over six innings of work. Victor Capellan and Brandon Fry both logged scoreless frames out of the bullpen to keep the game close.

The Revs conclude the 2021 season on Sunday at 1:35 p.m., looking to finish with a .500 record in the second half as they aim for their 30th win of the half. Revs fans can catch the action live on the WOYK YouTube channel beginning at 1:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

