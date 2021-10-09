Revs Face Back-To-Back Must Wins as Regular Season Approaches Finish Line

(Central Islip, NY): The York Revolution will face a pair of must win games on Saturday and Sunday after dropping their series opener to the Long Island Ducks, 9-7 on Friday night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

York led three separate times in Friday's tilt, but the Ducks took their first lead of the night with a five-run eighth to pull away.

York struck first in the top of the fourth as James Harris and Jack Kenley set the table with base hits, snapping a string of nine consecutive batters retired to start the game by Ducks starter Joe Iorio. With runners at the corners, Melky Mesa drove a sac fly to deep right for the game's first run and a 1-0 York lead.

Long Island answered with a sac fly of its own in the bottom of the fourth as Chris Shaw skied a drive to center, bringing home Deibinson Romero who had reached on a hit by pitch.

The Revs broke the tie a half inning later as Osmy Gregorio led off with a first pitch single up the middle and Mikey Reynolds drilled a two-run homer down the left field line for a 3-1 lead on his third long ball in the last five games.

York loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth chasing Iorio, but could only manage one insurance run increasing the lead to 4-1 on a hard hit double play ball off the bat of Gregorio as Steve Lombardozzi made a fantastic pick at second.

Long Island took that momentum turn and rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth, tying the game at 4-4 with the help of several Revs miscues. The Ducks loaded the bases with no outs on a pair of walks and a Romero single, prompting starter Jhoendri Herrera's exit. Reliever Alberto Rodriguez entered and hit Ramon Flores with a first pitch breaking ball, forcing home a run. Shaw hit into a fielder's choice at second producing another run, and the Revs afforded the Ducks a potential additional out as a dropped flip prevented a double play attempt. A passed ball brought home Romero from third with the tying run.

Both teams threatened with two outs in the seventh, as Kenley walked and Carlos Castro ripped a pinch-hit single to left, but reliever Adam Heidenfelder escaped with an inning-ending strike out.

Edward Paredes notched the first two outs in the bottom of the seventh before a pair of hit by pitches and a walk loaded the bases, but a strike out of Flores squelched that threat.

York took its third lead of the night in the top of the eighth as Lenin Rodriguez scorched a two-out RBI single to center, plating Carlos Franco and taking advantage of one of a pair of leadoff walks issued by reliever Dylan Peiffer to start the inning.

Things took a disastrous turn in the bottom of the eighth, however, as the Ducks erupted for five runs, taking their first lead of the night. LJ Mazzilli ignited things with a leadoff double to left-center and after advancing to third on a wild pitch, scored on a bloop single to right-center by Sal Giardina, tying the game at 5-5. Ty Kelly singled to right, chasing reliever Israel Cruz (1-2). Johnni Turbo greeted reliever Bubby Rossman with a bunt single to load the bases, and with one out, Lombardozzi provided the game's biggest hit with a three-run triple to right-center. Jesse Berardi added an RBI single to left past a drawn-in infield, giving the Ducks a 9-5 lead.

The Revs rallied with two outs in the ninth as Nellie Rodriguez ripped a double down the right field line and Franco lashed an RBI single to left-center. Welington Dotel reached on an infield hit, and Gregorio dumped an RBI single into right, bringing the Revs within 9-7 with the tying run aboard. Ducks righty Rob Griswold rebounded to record a game-ending fly out, however, finishing the Ducks' come-from-behind win.

The Revs and Ducks meet again Saturday at 6:35 p.m. with York righty Eduardo Rivera (6-3, 5.64) facing Long Island right-hander Brendan Feldmann (7-4, 5.79). York must win its final two games and have Southern Maryland lose at least two of its final three vs. Lexington to qualify for the postseason. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and the WOYK YouTube channel beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

