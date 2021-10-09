Feldmann Deals Ducks to Fourth Consecutive Win

Long Island Ducks pitcher Brendan Feldmann

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks shut out the York Revolution 2-0 on Saturday night in the middle game of the final series of the regular season at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Long Island opened the scoring in the third inning on Vladimir Frias' sacrifice fly to left field that scored Sal Giardina. It stayed that way until the sixth when Steve Lombardozzi singled and later scored on a wild pitch by Revolution starter Eduardo Rivera.

Ducks starter Brendan Feldmann (8-4) earned the win, tossing six scoreless innings, allowing seven hits while striking out seven batters. Rivera (6-4) took the loss, conceding two runs on five hits and three walks over six innings with three strikeouts. Rob Griswold picked up his eighth save of the season after recording the final out of the ballgame.

Giardina and Lew Ford each had two hits to lead the Ducks offensively.

The Ducks and Revolution wrap up their three-game series and the 2021 regular season on Sunday afternoon. Game time is slated for 1:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:35 (12:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Fan Appreciation Day at the ballpark, presented by Coca-Cola. Lucky seats will be randomly chosen throughout the game, and the fan holding the ticket to that seat will win a special prize. It's also the final Sunday Family Funday of the year, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union, featuring a pregame Catch on the Field and postgame Kids Run the Bases. Right-hander Matt Dallas (1-1, 9.00) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Revolution righty Duke Von Schamann (5-9, 6.08).

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

