Phoenix Rising FC vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights

September 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video







Charlie Dennis notched a goal and assist while Pape Mar Boye and Dariusz Formella had first-half finishes to lead Phoenix Rising FC to a 4-0 victory against San Antonio FC to cement the defending title-holder's position in the postseason places in the Western Conference.

