Phoenix Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 1, 2025
June 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
The Phoenix Mercury defeat the Los Angeles Sparks 85-80 to move to 5-2 on the season and 1-0 in Commissioner's Cup play
Satou Sabally went off for 24 PTS, 9 REB, 4 STL, & 2 3PM!
#WelcometotheW
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Phoenix Mercury Statistics
