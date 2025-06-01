Sports stats



Phoenix Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 1, 2025

June 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Phoenix Mercury defeat the Los Angeles Sparks 85-80 to move to 5-2 on the season and 1-0 in Commissioner's Cup play

Satou Sabally went off for 24 PTS, 9 REB, 4 STL, & 2 3PM!

