Phoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 30, 2025
July 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
The Indiana Fever get it done, 107-101 over the Mercury.
Career-high 27 PTS from Aari McDonald led the way. Fourth straight double-double for Aliyah Boston (22 PTS, 12 REB) in the win!
