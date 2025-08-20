Phoenix Mercury vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 19, 2025

Published on August 20, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Phoenix Mercury win their fifth of their last seven, defeating the Golden State Valkyries 98-91!

Kahleah Copper - 25 PTS | 5 REB | 5 3PM Satou Sabally - 17 PTS | 4 REB | 6 AST Alyssa Thomas - 13 PTS | 9 REB | 8 AST DeWanna Bonner - 12 PTS | 5 REB

