Phoenix Mercury vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 19, 2025
Published on August 20, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
The Phoenix Mercury win their fifth of their last seven, defeating the Golden State Valkyries 98-91!
Kahleah Copper - 25 PTS | 5 REB | 5 3PM Satou Sabally - 17 PTS | 4 REB | 6 AST Alyssa Thomas - 13 PTS | 9 REB | 8 AST DeWanna Bonner - 12 PTS | 5 REB
Check out the Phoenix Mercury Statistics
