Phoenix Mercury vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 6, 2026
Published on September 6, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Sun survive in the 4Q to defeat the Mercury, 87-84! Leïla Lacan (14 PTS) scored the last 6 PTS for the Sun to help them win a thriller
Tina Charles: 22 PTS | 10 REB | 2 AST Marina Mabrey: 23 PTS | 5 REB | 4 AST
