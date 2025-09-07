Phoenix Mercury vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 6, 2026

Published on September 6, 2025

The Sun survive in the 4Q to defeat the Mercury, 87-84! Leïla Lacan (14 PTS) scored the last 6 PTS for the Sun to help them win a thriller

Tina Charles: 22 PTS | 10 REB | 2 AST Marina Mabrey: 23 PTS | 5 REB | 4 AST

