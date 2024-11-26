Philadelphia Union Announce 2025 Roster Decisions

November 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union today announced that they have exercised the contract option for Isaiah LeFlore, while the option was automatically exercised for Mikael Uhre, joining 22 players whose contracts were already guaranteed for next season.

The club is in on-going negotiations with Alejandro Bedoya (out of contract), Jack Elliott (option declined), and Brandan Craig (option declined). Additionally, the club recently announced the new contract for defender Olivier Mbaizo.

Players under contract for 2025: Markus Anderson, Tai Baribo, Andre Blake, Jesus Bueno, Chris Donovan, Daniel Gazdag, Jakob Glesnes, Nathan Harriel, Danley Jean-Jacques, Olwethu Makhanya, Olivier Mbaizo, Jack McGlynn, CJ Olney, Nick Pariano, Nelson Pierre, Jeremy Rafanello, Andrew Rick, Oliver Semmle, Cavan Sullivan, Quinn Sullivan, David Vazquez, Kai Wagner

Option Exercised: Isaiah LeFlore, Mikael Uhre (automatically exercised)

Options Declined: Jamir Berdecio, Brandon Craig, Jack Elliott, Matthew Real, Joaquin Torres

Players out of contract: Sam Adeniran, Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Flach

In on-going negotiations: Alejandro Bedoya, Brandan Craig, Jack Elliott

2025 Philadelphia Union roster (as of Nov. 26, 2024, listed alphabetically)

Goalkeepers (3): Andre Blake, Andrew Rick, Oliver Semmle

Defenders (6): Jakob Glesnes, Nathan Harriel, Isaiah LeFlore, Olwethu Makhanya, Oliver Mbaizo, Kai Wagner

Midfielders (10): Jesus Bueno, Daniel Gazdag, Danley Jean-Jacques, Jack McGlynn, CJ Olney, Nick Pariano, Jeremy Rafanello, Cavan Sullivan, Quinn Sullivan, David Vazquez

Forwards (5): Markus Anderson, Tai Baribo, Chris Donovan, Nelson Pierre, Mikael Uhre

