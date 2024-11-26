LA Galaxy RetroGrade Kit Campaign Wins 2024 Clio Sports Award

November 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - For the third time in club history, LA Galaxy received a 2024 Clio Sports Award, winning Bronze for Innovation in the Partnerships & Sponsorships category for the Into the Galaxy | LA Galaxy RetroGrade x Herbalife x adidas x MLS Archive Collection campaign. In the award-winning campaign's video, the LA Galaxy RetroGrade kit is physically launched into space to officially announce the club's new iconic look for its third kit. The campaign was also shortlisted twice, once for the Integrated medium and once for the Design medium in the Apparel/Merchandise category.

The campaign was designed and developed by Galaxy Studios, the LA Galaxy's in-house brand and creative team, in partnership with Herbalife, adidas, and MLS Archive Collection.

"Our team's relentless creativity and hard work brought the third kit launch to life, making it every bit as iconic as the RetroGrade kit itself," said Will Misselbrook, Chief Creative & Brand Officer, LA Galaxy. "Winning a Clio Award for Innovation is a profound honor and a testament to our commitment to pushing creative boundaries. This recognition fuels our drive to continue setting new standards for our brand and our fans."

Known internationally by creatives, the Clio Awards celebrate bold work that propels the advertising industry forward, inspires a competitive marketplace of ideas and fosters meaningful connections within the creative community. Annually, The Clio Awards brings together leading creative talent for an exclusive and collaborative judging experience to select the entries that will win the coveted Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze Clio statues.

The RetroGrade Kit: A modern classic, inspired by tradition and nostalgia that represents our identity. Pulling from our iconic first kit from 1996, the RetroGrade Kit celebrates our rich history and continues to establish our legacy for the future generations. Our third kit is here not only to represent die-hard Angelenos, but also all those passionate new fútbol fans looking to learn more about the beautiful game we all love. For more information on the retrograde kit, visit www.lagalaxy.com/retrogradekit.

LA Galaxy's 2024 gameday introduction video, Rise of the Galaxy was also shortlisted in the Gameday/In-Game Experience medium for the Hype/Show Open Video category. For more information on the Clio Awards, visit clios.com/winners-gallery.

