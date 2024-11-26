Young Garys Earn Positive Results against Columbus Crew and Indy Eleven at Mercy Health Training Center

The FC Cincinnati Academy hosted seven matches this past weekend at Mercy Health Training Center against the Columbus Crew and Indy Eleven. The U13s, U14s and U15s all played one match against Indy while the U16 and U18 teams faced Indy and Columbus. The Young Garys played to a 5-0-2 record across all age groups.

U13s

The U13s held Indy Eleven scoreless in a strong showing from the Young Garys. Camden Currier, Svyat Parker and Tommy Thach all registered goals on the afternoon with Bennet Hendrickson and Season Rana providing assists. Miles Hugenburg and Xavier Shannon split time in goal and held Indy without a goal in the 3-0 win.

U14s

The U14s enjoyed much of the same success against Indy, scoring four goals in a 4-1 win. Jack Brown, Parker Haworth, Gabriel Jones and Ryan Schlotterbeck found the back of the net to power the Young Garys offense in the contest.

U15s

It is now three consecutive shutout wins for the U15s who ousted Indy 2-0 on Sunday. Eliel Rodriguez and Kuita Harun linked up on both goals to earn the win with Rodriguez scoring and Harun assisting. Zach Crider tallied another clean sheet in the win.

U16s

Ademar Chavez shined for the U16s this past weekend as he scored four goals across two matches, including an Olympico against Columbus Crew. The Young Garys defeated the Crew 1-0 before earning a second win against Indy in a 3-1 result. It was Chavez again who scored the goals for his hat trick. Adonai Abraha, Jonathan Navarro and Christian Ruiz assisted on Chavez's goals.

U18s

The U18s dropped both matches against the Crew and Indy. The Young Garys lost to the Crew 3-0 and fell to Indy 2-1. Justin Hylton was able to find the back of the net with the U18s lone goal on the weekend and has now scored in consecutive weekends.

