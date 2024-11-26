Atlanta United Announces Year-End Roster Moves

November 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced its year-end roster moves ahead of the 2025 MLS season. In addition to the 18 players already under contract for 2025, the club exercised contract options on four players and remains in discussion with three other players on a potential return.

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan, defender Efrain Morales and midfielders Jay Fortune and Santiago Sosa had their contract options exercised.

Six players had contract options declined including Erik Centeno, Nick Firmino, Ronald Hernández, Franco Ibarra, Jamal Thiaré and Tyler Wolff. The club remains in negotiations with Hernández, Thiaré and Wolff. All players are eligible for the MLS Re-Entry Draft except Wolff who will go on waivers.

The loan for forward Daniel Ríos expires at the end of the calendar year. Midfielder Dax McCarty is retiring after a 19-year MLS career. Goalkeeper Quentin Westberg is also retiring after spending the last six years in MLS.

The MLS offseason begins on Monday, Dec. 9 with the half-day trade window opening at 9:00 a.m. On Wednesday, Dec. 11 the MLS Expansion Draft will take place with San Diego FC joining MLS next season. Free Agency and End-of-Year Waivers open on Dec. 12, followed by the Re-Entry Process, Stage 1 on Dec. 13. For a full breakdown of the MLS offseason calendar, click HERE.

Players under contract for 2025 (18): Luis Abram, Pedro Amador, Luke Brennan, Noah Cobb, Josh Cohen, Matthew Edwards, Ashton Gordon, Stian Gregersen, Jayden Hibbert, Brooks Lennon, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Edwin Mosquera, Tristan Muyumba, Xande Silva, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres, Derrick Williams

Option exercised (4): Jay Fortune, Brad Guzan, Efrain Morales, Santiago Sosa

Option declined (6): Erik Centeno, Nick Firmino, Ronald Hernández^, Franco Ibarra, Jamal Thiaré^, Tyler Wolff^

End of loan (1): Daniel Ríos (loan ends Dec. 31)

Retiring (2): Dax McCarty, Quentin Westberg

^- Club remains in negotiations

2024 Atlanta United roster (as of Nov. 26, 2024)

Goalkeepers (3): Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan, Jayden Hibbert*

Defenders (8): Luis Abram, Pedro Amador, Noah Cobb, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Brooks Lennon, Efraín Morales, Derrick Williams

Midfielders (8): Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Edwin Mosquera, Tristan Muyumba, Bartosz Slisz, Santiago Sosa, Adyn Torres

Forwards (3): Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon*, Xande Silva

*Player will join Atlanta United effective Jan. 1, 2025

