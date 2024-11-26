Inter Miami CF Appoints Javier Mascherano as Head Coach

November 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today that it has named Argentina and FC Barcelona legend Javier Mascherano as its head coach, signing him to a contract through the 2027 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. The Argentine joins following a period as the head coach of the Argentina U-20 and Olympic national teams, and will assume coaching responsibilities at Inter Miami upon the receipt of his work documentation.

"This job requires somebody with the experience to be able to maximize our unique collection of talent - from our global superstars, to our burgeoning Homegrown players, to our young international prospects, and everything in between. Javier has amassed unmatched experience in his career, from playing on the world's biggest stages, to coaching at the youth international level; he has the blend of skills and experience we were looking for, and even has had direct coaching experience with Tomás Avilés, Facundo Farías, Federico Redondo, and Benjamin Cremaschi. We believe Javier is an important addition to our Club as we continue on our quest to be among the world's elite, setting a new standard for fútbol in North America," said Managing Owner Jorge Mas.

"Throughout his career as one of the world's best players and as an experienced coach, Javier has always demonstrated what makes him great - relentless determination with the knowledge, instincts and understanding to back it up. We're very excited to welcome him to lead our team," said Co-Owner David Beckham.

"As we continue to aim high as an organization, I am excited to welcome Javier and his family to our team so that we can build on this ambitious project together," said President of Football Operations Raúl Sanllehí.

"To be able to lead a Club like Inter Miami is an honor for me, and a privilege I will strive to make the most of. I was drawn to the organization's undeniable ambition, and the infrastructure it has to support it," said Mascherano. "I'm looking forward to working with the people at Inter Miami to help the Club reach new heights, and to give the fans more unforgettable moments."

Mascherano began coaching when he was named manager of the Argentina U-20 national team in December 2021, following a stellar playing career. With the Argentina youth sides, he coached at several major international tournaments, including the 2024 Olympic Games. He also managed the sides at the U-20 FIFA World Cup 2023, South American Games in 2022, U-20 South American Championship 2023, and the CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament in 2024.

The former defender and midfielder's accomplished playing career saw him star for a number of teams, most notably Liverpool FC in the English Premier League and FC Barcelona in Spain's LaLiga, as well as with the Argentina national team. He brings elite, title-winning experience to Inter Miami from his playing days; his achievements include making over 350 appearances for Barcelona, winning two UEFA Champions League titles, five LaLiga titles, five Copa del Rey titles, two FIFA Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and three Supercopa de España titles. He was named Barcelona's Player of the 2013-14 Season and included in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Season for 2014-15.

Mascherano also reached the UEFA Champions League final in his first season with Liverpool, won a Torneo Clausura title in his first senior season with River Plate, and a Brazilian Série A championship in his lone season with Corinthians.

The San Lorenzo native represented Argentina internationally 147 times, often captaining La Albiceleste. His appearance total is the second-most in the country's history behind only current Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi. He participated in two Summer Olympics, five Copa América tournaments, and four FIFA World Cups. During this time, he finished as a runner-up in four Copa Américas and one World Cup. He also won two Olympic gold medals with the Argentine youth sides, doing so in 2004 and 2008; he played alongside Messi to help secure the gold medal in 2008.

At Barcelona, Mascherano was teammates with current Inter Miami players Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suárez. He is also familiar with a number of Inter Miami's young players, having worked with them with Argentina's youth national teams; Mascherano called up Tomás Avilés, Benjamin Cremaschi, Facundo Farías and Federico Redondo at various points of his international coaching career with Argentina.

Mascherano's full coaching staff will be announced at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.