LAFC's John Thorrington Named MLS Sporting Executive of the Year

November 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington has been named MLS Sporting Executive of the Year, the league announced today. The award is given annually to an MLS club's Chief Soccer Officer, General Manager, or head sporting executive.

Under Thorrington's direction, LAFC finished the 2024 regular season in first place in the Western Conference and became the only team to reach the Conference Semifinals in each of the last three seasons. In 2024, LAFC won the U.S. Open Cup, the fourth major trophy the club has captured since 2018 (2022 MLS Cup, 2019 and 2022 Supporters' Shield), and advanced to the Leagues Cup Final.

LAFC reached MLS Cup presented by Audi in each of the previous two seasons, lifting the trophy in 2022, and became the first team in MLS history to appear in two Concacaf Champions League Finals (2020, 2023). LAFC leads MLS in regular-season wins, points, and goals scored since beginning play in 2018.

Thorrington has been instrumental in the club's success by overseeing the acquisition, retention, and development of its players, as he oversees and guides all LAFC soccer-related decisions involving the first team, LAFC2, and the LAFC Academy.

To an already potent roster, this season Thorrington acquired young standouts such as David Martínez and Omar Campos and signed World Cup winners Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud to join established stars such as Denis Bouanga, Aaron Long, Cristian Olivera, Mateusz Bogusz and Ryan Hollingshead.

With a goal of competing for trophies in all competitions, Thorrington has built a deep roster that went 31-11-8 in 50 games in all competitions in 2024 and has played a total of 103 total matches over the past two seasons, more than any other MLS club.

Thorrington's most high-profile personnel moves in 2024 came in the form of a contract extension for two-time MLS All-Star and Best XI forward Bouanga, who had his second consecutive 20+ goal season; the arrival of Black & Gold original Eduard Atuesta on loan and Lloris in goal; and the midseason acquisitions of midfielder Lewis O'Brien from the English Premier League and of France's all-time leading goal scorer Giroud. Thorrington also added impact players to provide depth to the squad in veterans Maxime Chanot, Kei Kamara, and Marlon.

Ahead of 2024, the future of the club's coaching staff was secured as head coach Steve Cherundolo and his assistants Ante Razov, Marc Dos Santos and Oka Nikolov were signed to contract extensions while Enrique Duran, who served as LAFC2 head coach in 2023, was elevated to an assistant coaching position with the first team.

Thorrington signed a multi-year contract extension with LAFC in January 2023.

