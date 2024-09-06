Petes Sign Parish to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

September 6, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has signed 2007-born forward Francis Parish to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement ahead of Friday's preseason game in Guelph.

"Francis put in a lot of work in the offseason and really showed us that he deserves this opportunity," commented Oke. "We're excited to be able to add him to our group."

Parish, a native of Richmond Hill, ON, was originally selected by the Petes in the 11th round, 213th overall, in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. Last season, he featured in 26 games for the Barrie Jr. Colts U18's, scoring 15 goals and adding 24 assists for 39 points. He also played in eight playoff games for the Colts, picking up nine points. Parish's play earned him a call up to the Leamington Flyers of the OJHL, where he played in one game.

"I'm excited to be a Pete," exclaimed Parish. "The journey continues and I'm looking forward to the opportunity."

Oke also announced that forward Ben Sherwin has been reassigned ahead of Friday's game.

The Petes are back in action on Sunday, September 8 when they host the Sudbury Wolves at the Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre in Norwood. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Ticket details can be found. The game will also be streamed live on the Petes official YouTube page.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.