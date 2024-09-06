Spitfires Win 6-3 Over Sting in Preseason Action

WINDSOR, ON. The Spitfires took on the Sting in preseason action on Friday night and they looked like a well-oiled machine as they cruised to a 6-3 win.

In the first period, the Spitfires dominated the play as they fired 19 shots compared to Sarnia's 4. Protas kicked off the scoring and Cole Davis followed it up with a goal of his own and the Spitfires led 2-0 heading into the break.

In the second period, the Sting would respond with a powerplay goal from Lane Sim to cut the lead in half. Just three minutes later, Belchetz scored shorthanded after a great takeaway and finish. Four minutes later, the Spitfires would go up 4-1 as Lemieux chipped in his first goal of the preseason. Newlove started the game and gave up one goal on eleven shots. Sarnia cut the lead in half again just 3 minutes later to make it 4-2. Late in the second period, Protas would score his 2nd of the night shorthanded and the Spitfires led 5-2 heading into the third period.

In the third period, Protas continued his dominance as he scored his hat-trick goal just 1:40 in. late in the game, Sarnia would score on a powerplay. That would do it as the Spitfires would take the 6-3 win.

The Spitfires are back in action in Flint on Sunday the 8th for a 4:00pm puck drop.

