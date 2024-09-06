Spitfires Win 6-3 Over Sting in Preseason Action
September 6, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
WINDSOR, ON. The Spitfires took on the Sting in preseason action on Friday night and they looked like a well-oiled machine as they cruised to a 6-3 win.
In the first period, the Spitfires dominated the play as they fired 19 shots compared to Sarnia's 4. Protas kicked off the scoring and Cole Davis followed it up with a goal of his own and the Spitfires led 2-0 heading into the break.
In the second period, the Sting would respond with a powerplay goal from Lane Sim to cut the lead in half. Just three minutes later, Belchetz scored shorthanded after a great takeaway and finish. Four minutes later, the Spitfires would go up 4-1 as Lemieux chipped in his first goal of the preseason. Newlove started the game and gave up one goal on eleven shots. Sarnia cut the lead in half again just 3 minutes later to make it 4-2. Late in the second period, Protas would score his 2nd of the night shorthanded and the Spitfires led 5-2 heading into the third period.
In the third period, Protas continued his dominance as he scored his hat-trick goal just 1:40 in. late in the game, Sarnia would score on a powerplay. That would do it as the Spitfires would take the 6-3 win.
The Spitfires are back in action in Flint on Sunday the 8th for a 4:00pm puck drop.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 6, 2024
- Another Shootout, Another Win - Kitchener Rangers
- Spitfires Win 6-3 Over Sting in Preseason Action - Windsor Spitfires
- Fitzgerald Scores First as Petes Win Second Straight in Guelph - Peterborough Petes
- Petes Sign Parish to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Peterborough Petes
- Steelheads Come to Town for the First Friday Night Clash at the Aud - Kitchener Rangers
- Erik Muxlow Signed to Scholarship and Development Agreement - Soo Greyhounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Windsor Spitfires Stories
- Spitfires Win 6-3 Over Sting in Preseason Action
- Spitfires Sign 2024 U-18 First Round Pick Michael Newlove to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Spitfires Reassign 21 Players After Training Camp
- Spitfires & Keanu Reeves Raise $20,000 for CMHA
- Spitfires Sign 2022 15th Round Pick Nathan Gaymes to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement