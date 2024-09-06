Fitzgerald Scores First as Petes Win Second Straight in Guelph

September 6, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes' Martin Matejicek on game night

(Guelph, ON) - On Friday, September 6, the Peterborough Petes traveled to Guelph to take on the Guelph Storm in their second game of the 2024 preseason. The Petes won the game 4-3 in a shootout, improving their preseason record to 2-0.

Peterborough native Colin Fitzgerald scored his first goal of the preseason, while Caden Taylor and Carson Cameron also scored. Jonathan Melee (2) and Martin Matejiecek assisted on the goals. Taylor and Aiden Young both scored in the shootout. Liam Sztuska stopped 33/36 in regulation and 2/3 in the shootout for the win.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Peterborough Goal - Caden Taylor (2), Unassisted

Second Period:

Guelph Goal - Leo Serlin (1), Assists - Rylan Singh (1), Wil McFadden (2)

Guelph Goal - Max Namestnikov (1), Assist - Ryan McGuire (1)

Peterborough Goal - Carson Cameron (1), Assists - Martin Matejicek (3), Jonathan Melee (1)

Third Period:

Peterborough Goal - Colin Fitzgerald (1), Assist - Jonathan Melee (2)

Guelph Goal - Leo Serlin (3), Assists - Dawson Morris (1), Thomas Budnick (2)

Shootout:

Guelph - Max Namestnikov (No Goal)

Peterborough - Caden Taylor (Goal)

Guelph - Alex McLean (No Goal)

Peterborough - Colin Fitzgerald (No Goal)

Guelph - Leo Serlin (Goal)

Peterborough - Aiden Young (Goal)

The Petes are back in action on Sunday, September 8 when they host the Sudbury Wolves at the Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre in Norwood. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Ticket details can be found. The game will also be streamed live on the Petes official YouTube page.

Tickets for the Petes preseason games in Norwood and Millbrook are available now. Stay tuned to the Petes social media channels and website for season updates as they become available.

