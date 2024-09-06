Another Shootout, Another Win
September 6, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener rallied back from a two-goal deficit in the third period to tie the game and eventually win in a shootout. The Rangers have gone to a shootout in all four of their preseason games and won each of them so far.
Kitchener led early in the second period off the back of Luca Romano who scored two quick goals. Brampton responded scoring three goals to enter the third period up by a pair. The captain Matthew Andonovski and Tanner Lam scored in the third to force a shootout where the Rangers took home the win.
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
BRAM 1, KIT 0
7:08 Angus MacDonell (1) - Porter Martone, Lucas Karmiris
2nd Period
BRAM 1, KIT 1
0:35 Luca Romano (1) - Trent Swick, Max Dirracolo
BRAM 1, KIT 2
1:17 Luca Romano (2) - Trent Swick
BRAM 2, KIT 2
13:36 Jack Van Volsen (1) - Finn Harding, Jakub Fibigr - PPG
BRAM 3, KIT 2
16:06 Porter Marton (1) - Finn Harding - PPG
BRAM 4, KIT 2
18:30 Troy Patton (1) - Parker Von Richter
3rd Period
BRAM 4, KIT 3
5:30 Matthew Andonovski (1) - Max Dirracolo, Cameron Arquette - PPG
BRAM 4, KIT 4
10:28 Tanner Lam (2) - Luca Romano, Luke Ellinas
Shootout
BRAM 4, KIT 5
KIT:
Trent Swick - Goal
Tanner Lam - Goal
Luke Ellinas - Miss
BRAM:
Angus MacDonell - Miss
Porter Martone - Goal
Lucas Karmiris - Miss
The Stars:
First Star: Luca Romano (2G, 1A)
Second Star: Porter Martone (1G, 1A)
Third Star: Trent Swick (2A)
The Goalies:
Jack Ivankovic started the game for Brampton making 18 saves on 20 shots in the first 40 minutes of action. Anthony Paolini finished the game making 13 saves on 15 shots through the third period and shootout loss. In net for Kitchener was Jackson Parsons; he made 25 saves on 29 shots in the shootout victory.
The Numbers Game:
Shots: BRAM 29, KIT 35
Powerplay: BRAM 2-4, KIT 1-7
FO%: BRAM 40.6%, KIT 59.4%
Up Next: Kitchener will travel to Oshawa on Sunday and Brantford on the 21st before the regular season begins at home against the Erie Otters on September 27th. The game promises to be good as Kitchener eliminated Erie in the first round of the 2024 playoffs in six games. Throughout the six-game series, 47 goals were scored and three went to overtime.
