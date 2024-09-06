Erik Muxlow Signed to Scholarship and Development Agreement

September 6, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







For the second time this week, the Soo Greyhounds are pleased to announce a free agent signing to the club.

This morning, General Manager Kyle Raftis announced the club has signed 17-year old forward Erik Muxlow to an OHL Scholarship and Development agreement.

"After sustaining an injury in his initial OHL draft year, where he was projected to be a draft pick, it was impressive to see Erik rebound and have an exceptional year with Compuware. Having Erik participate in both the Development camp and our most recent camp was a good fit on both sides, as it gave us a glimpse of the work he put in over the summer" began Raftis.

"We are eager to welcome Erik to our forward group and to begin working with our staff as he acclimates to the OHL and continues to take steps in his game" he concluded.

The 17-year old native of Tecumseh, ON has played throughout the Compuware Program - most recently with the Compuware 16U AAA team in the 2023-24 season. There, in 62 regular season games Muxlow recorded 27 goals and 31 assists, good for 58 points.

"I'm so honoured to have signed with such a great and historic organization. I'd like to thank my family, all my coaches along the way, skills instructors and trainer, and my advisor for helping me get to this point in my hockey career" express Erik.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.