Steelheads Come to Town for the First Friday Night Clash at the Aud

September 6, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers will host the Brampton Steelheads for some preseason action at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 AM CKGL

HEAD-TO-HEAD:

The Rangers beat the Steelheads in both preseason matchups ahead of the 2023-24 season, winning 6-5 on the road in Mississauga before finishing their 2023 preseason with a 2-1 shootout victory on home ice against them. In the 2023-24 regular season, the teams split the season series with the Steelheads taking a 4-1 victory in October at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre and the Rangers winning a thrilling 6-5 overtime game at The Aud in February. Over the past five years, Kitchener holds a 5-2-1-0 record against the Steelheads in regular season play.

TEAM STATISTICS:

The Rangers are off to a good start in preseason play with a perfect 3-0-0-0 record. Their goal differential is 12-9 and their penalty-killing percentage is at 90.0%. Offensively, the club has seen production from 11 players who have tallied at least one point in the first three preseason contests: Justin Bottineau (1G), Tanner Lam (1G, 1A), Trent Swick (2G, 1A), Alexander Bilecki (1A), Antonino Pugliese (2G), Cameron Mercer (1A), Max Dirracolo (1G), Luke Ellinas (1G), Cameron Reid (1A), Evan Headrick (1G), and Luca Romano (1A).

On the other end, the Steelheads have played just one preseason game so far, losing a close contest to the Guelph Storm 6-4. Their goal differential stands at 4-6, with a perfect powerplay percentage of 100.0% and a conversion rate of 75.0% on the penalty kill.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS: (3-0-0-0 Preseason)

The Rangers earned three preseason shootout victories at their Preseason Showcase Weekend which they hosted over Labour Day weekend. The three-day event saw the Rangers faceoff against the Erie Otters, Saginaw Spirit, and Brantford Bulldogs - with each game finishing in a 4-3 shootout final in favour of Kitchener. Trent Swick, who is entering his fourth season with the Rangers, leads the way in points with three, tallying two goals and an assist through three games. Antonino Pugliese found the back of the net twice, scoring against the Otters and the Spirit. Tanner Lam scored a goal and added an assist in the Showcase Weekend as he begins his sophomore season in 2024-25.

SCOUTING THE STEELHEADS: (0-1-0-0 Preseason)

Friday's game marks the Steelheads' second preseason matchup following their relocation to Brampton. In their opener at CAA Centre, the Guelph Storm defeated the Steelheads, 6-4. Despite leading the Storm 3-1 in the second period, Guelph would pile on five goals en route to an eventual road victory. Ben Lalkin led the Steelheads in scoring, tallying a goal and an assist for a two-point night. Finn Harding, Luke Misa, and Gabriel Chiarot each tacked on additional goals with Lucas Karmiris leading the club in assists in the preseason opener with two.

Carson Rehkopf returns to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium for the first time since being traded to Brampton on August 6th, 2024. Rehkopf was dealt in a deal to the Steelheads for 10 future OHL Priority Selection picks. Rehkopf skated in 193 games in a Rangers jersey where he tallied 100 goals and 187 points.

UP NEXT:

The Rangers will have two more preseason contests before their home opener, set for Friday, September 27th at 7:00 p.m. against the Erie Otters. Slated on Sunday, September 8th, the Rangers will travel to Oshawa to take on the Generals before concluding the preseason in Brantford against the Bulldogs on Saturday, September 21st at 7:00 p.m.

Secure your seats to the Rangers home opener on September 27th as the Blueshirts take on the Erie Otters! You won't want to miss this playoff rematch!! Tickets to all Rangers action at The Aud can be purchased online here or at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing.

