Petersen, Tynan Join Team USA Roster for 2023 World Championship
May 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - USA Hockey announced Thursday the country's roster for the upcoming 2023 IIHL Men's World Championship hosted in Tampere, Finland and Riga, Latvia, which includes Ontario Reign goaltender Cal Petersen and forward T.J. Tynan.
Both players have previous experience in the tournament, with Petersen representing the USA in 2017 and 2021, while Tynan participated in 2022.
Petersen recently completed his sixth pro year in 2022-23, suiting up for 40 regular season contests with the Reign as well as 10 in the NHL with the LA Kings. The year prior, the 6-2, 185-pound netminder played 37 games with the Kings and posted a 20-14-2 record with a 2.89 goals-against average while establishing career-highs in games played, games started (35), wins (20), shutouts (3) and minutes played (2,176). In 101 career NHL games, Petersen has registered a 44-42-10 record with a 2.92 GAA, .905 save percentage, and four shutouts.
The Waterloo, Iowa native had a standout performance in the 2021 World Championship tournament, helping the US to a bronze medal while earning the distinction of Best Goaltender at the event by finishing with the best GAA (1.29) and top save percentage (.953) to go along with a 5-2 record in seven appearances.
Since he was signed by LA as a free agent on July 1, 2017, Petersen has spent parts of four seasons in the AHL with the Reign, appearing in 156 AHL games and posting a 69-68-17 record with a 3.20 GAA, .904 SV% and nine shutouts.
Tynan recently completed another award-winning year with Ontario, playing in each of the team's 72 regular season games while leading the AHL in assists for the third time in his career with 73 helpers. The center ranked third in overall league scoring with 81 points and was the AHL's leader in power play assists (37) and power play points (40).
During his ninth pro season, the Orland Park, Illinois native was named to the league's Second All-Star Team, was selected as the AHL's Player of the Month for January and made his fourth-career appearance at the league's All-Star Classic in February.
The 31-year-old was also previously selected as the AHL's Les Cunningham Award Winner as the league's Most Valuable Player in both 2021 and 2022 and has skated in 570 career AHL games and recorded 93 goals and 434 assists for 527 points. Originally a third-round selection by Columbus in the 2011 NHL Draft, Tynan signed a two-year contract extension with the LA Kings on June 14, 2022.
In his first World Championship appearance with USA Hockey last spring, Tynan posted five assists in six contests. He also represented the U.S. on the international stage during the 2012 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.
Both Petersen (2014-17) and Tynan (2010-14) played college hockey at the University of Notre Dame. Petersen served as team captain during the 2016-17 season, while Tynan was an alternate captain in his final NCAA campaign of 2013-14.
Ontario Reign goaltender Cal Petersen and forward T.J. Tynan
