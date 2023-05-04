Wolf Pack Loan Goaltender Parker Gahagen to ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned goaltender Parker Gahagen to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen.

Gahagen, 29, has posted a record of 17-8-1 in 33 games with the Icemen this season. He's also recorded a .911 save percentage, 2.69 goals against average, and two shutouts in his first season with the club.

The native of Amherst, New York, played in two AHL games during the 2021-22 season with the Milwaukee Admirals, posting a record of 0-1-0 with a .906 save percentage. In 12 career AHL games with Admirals, Colorado Eagles, Toronto Marlies, and San Jose Barracuda, Gahagen has posted a record of 5-4-0 with an .885 save percentage.

The Wolf Pack play host to the Providence Bruins for Game Four of their Atlantic Division Semifinals series tomorrow night, May 5th, at the XL Center. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets/playoff-information.

