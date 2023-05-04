Atlantic Division Semifinals Game 4 Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2023 playoffs, presented by Penn State Health, as they host Game 4 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals against the Charlotte Checkers. Hershey leads the best-of-five series 2-1, and can advance to the Atlantic Division Finals with a win tonight.

#2 Hershey Bears (2-1) vs. #3 Charlotte Checkers (3-3)

May 4, 2023 | 7 p.m. | Atlantic Division Semifinals - Game 4 | GIANT Center

Referees: Morgan MacPhee (#43), Mike Sullivan (#89)

Linespersons: Dan Kelly (#98), John Rey (#16)

Season Ticket Holders who have purchased a Playoff Package: please use Round 2, Home Game 2 ticket(s) for tonight.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM (joined in progress), Capitals Radio Network, In-Arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears took the ice at home for the first time in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, but failed to complete a sweep of the Charlotte Checkers. Hershey fell 2-1 in Game 3 at GIANT Center, as Charlotte forced tonight's Game 4. After a scoreless opening period that saw Hershey get outshot 10-4, the Bears struck first in the middle frame on a goal from Sam Anas at 2:07. Off a steal created by Dylan McIlrath, Anas skated down the right wing on an odd-man rush and lifted a shot over Charlotte netminder Mack Guzda's glove to make it 1-0 Hershey. However, Charlotte would score twice before the period ended via breakaways, as Cory Conacher struck at 13:24 and Aleksi Heponiemi found the eventual game-winner at 17:53. In the third period, the Bears had three power plays and outshot the Checkers, 9-1, but they failed to find the equalizer. Shots finished 22-20 in favor of Hershey. The Bears were 0-for-5 on the power play while Charlotte was 0-for-1.

STRIKING FIRST:

Hershey has scored the first goal of the game in all three contests in the series so far. This streak continues Hershey's success versus Charlotte in the regular season, as the Bears notched the icebreaker six times in eight head-to-head contests versus the Checkers. In the regular season, the Bears tied with Calgary with the most first goals in the league, drawing first blood 48 times.

SHEP'S STRONG:

Despite the loss last night, Hershey goaltender Hunter Shepard turned in another strong performance, finishing with 18 saves. He's played all three games in the series for Hershey, stopping 59-of-64 shots, good for a .922 save percentage. He owns a 1.69 goals-against average in the postseason and has allowed two or less goals in all three games.

SUCCESS FROM SAMMY:

Forward Sam Anas has points in all three games in the series thus far for Hershey after tallying the lone goal for the Chocolate and White last night. His four points is tied for the team lead (2g, 2a) with Garrett Pilon. He has goals in two straight games, and could become the first Bears player to score in three consecutive playoff games since Carter Camper managed the feat in 2016, en route to an appearance in the Calder Cup Finals. Camper tallied in Hershey's series-clinching game against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on May 15, then found the net in Games 1 and 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Toronto Marlies.

BEARS BITES:

Aaron Ness left last night's game with an injury early in the first period and did not return...Dylan McIlrath's assist last night was his first playoff helper since May 25, 2017 when he found the scoresheet with Grand Rapids in a game at San Jose...Hershey's last Game 4 victory came in the 2016 Atlantic Division Semifinals when the Bears upended the Portland Pirates 2-0 at GIANT Center thanks to a 19-save shutout from Justin Peters.

