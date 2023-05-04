Wranglers Drop Game 3 against Canucks

May 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







On to the next one.

The Wranglers came up short against the Canucks in Game 3, falling 3-2 in front of a raucous crowd at the Abbotsford Centre on Wednesday night.

Jeremie Poirier lit the lamp for Calgary, while Nick DeSimone found the back of the net for his fifth point (1g, 4a) in his last three games.

CGY Goal Scorers - Jeremie Poirier - Nick DeSimone

Dustin Wolf helped weather the storm out of the gates, as the Canucks rallied behind the crowd and peppered the net early.

The Wranglers would get on the board first, at the 4:37 mark, as Poirier fired home his first of the postseason, assisted by Connor Zary and Walker Duehr. 1-0 Calgary.

Abbotsford would answer back on the powerplay at 9:58, however, as Linus Karlsson notched his first goal of the series to tie the game.

1-1 after 20 minutes.

It was a physical second period, as both teams took three penalties apiece in the middle frame but couldn't convert on their powerplay chances. The Wranglers killed off a lengthy 5-on-3 penalty, as well, yet they still found themselves trailing after two periods of play.

The Canucks would take the lead at 4:44 of the period, as Christian Wolanin picked up his second point of the game (1g,1a) scoring his first goal of the playoffs.

2-1 at the break.

"We know what we have to do to be better."

It took just 1:10 into the third period for the Canucks to strike again, when Kyle Rau walked in over the blueline and blasted a shot off the far post and into the net. 3-1 Abbotsford.

Calgary would reply with a goal from DeSimone, who took a pass from Matthew Phillips and hammered home his first goal and fifth point in his last three playoff games to cut into the lead. 3-2.

Spencer Martin would shut the door the rest of the way, making 25 saves for the Canucks, who staved off elimination with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday night.

Game 4 is scheduled for Friday, May 5 in Abbotsford. Puck drop 8pm MST.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.