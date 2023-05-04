Attard Joins USA National Team

Lehigh Valley, PA - Defenseman Ronnie Attard has been named to the USA Men's National Team for the upcoming 2023 IIHF World Championships in Tampere, Finland.

The championships begin Friday, May 12 at 9:20 a.m. EDT (4:20 p.m. in Finland) with the USA opening the tournament against host Finland. The tournament concludes with the Gold Medal game on May 28.

Attard, 24, played in 68 games with the Phantoms in 2022-23 scoring 12-20-32 in his first full professional season. He also played two games with the Flyers in April. Last year, Attard joined the Flyers following the conclusion of his NCAA career at Western Michigan. He played in 15 games with Philadelphia scoring 2-2-4.

Attard led all Phantoms defensemen in goals, assists and points and also finished tied for second on the team overall with 158 shots on goal. His solid play and production earned him a trip to the AHL All-Star Classic in Laval, Quebec along with teammate Tyson Foerster.

The 6'4â³ right-shot defenseman was a Round 3 selection of the Flyers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

David Quinn is the head coach for the USA National Team for a second consecutive season and Chris Clark is the general manager. Former Phantoms head coach, Scott Gordon, will serve as an assistant coach.

