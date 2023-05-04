Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2023-24 Season Ticket On-Sale Information
May 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that season tickets for the 2023-24 season are now on-sale. This will be the Silver Knights' second full season playing at The Dollar Loan Center, their 5,567-seat home arena located in the heart of Henderson.
Season Ticket Memberships start at just $30 per game. STM's receive benefits including the same seat for every home game, access to exclusive member events, a HSK member gift, a discount at HSK and VGK team stores, a dedicated account executive, the lowest per-game price for tickets, and special ticket offers to other events at The Dollar Loan Center. Premium memberships are still available on the Royal Landing, which include tickets to all events at The Dollar Loan Center.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2023
- Moose's Jimmy Oligny Named Winner of Yanick Dupré Memorial Award for 2022-23 - AHL
- Moose Captain Jimmy Oligny Wins AHL's Yanick Dupre Memorial Award - Manitoba Moose
- Attard Joins USA National Team - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Petersen, Tynan Join Team USA Roster for 2023 World Championship - Ontario Reign
- T-Birds' M&T Bank "Better Together" Community Initiatives Raise $131,000 in 22-23 Season - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2023-24 Season Ticket On-Sale Information - Henderson Silver Knights
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2023-24 Season Ticket On-Sale Information - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wranglers Drop Game 3 against Canucks - Calgary Wranglers
- Atlantic Division Semifinals Game 4 Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Kyle Rau Scores Game Winning Goal as Canucks Hold on to 3-2 Victory Over Calgary - Abbotsford Canucks
- Alexander True's Late Shorthanded Goal Forces Game Five - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2023-24 Season Ticket On-Sale Information
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2023-24 Season Ticket On-Sale Information
- Monumental Firsts: Captain Brayden Pachal's NHL Playoff Debut
- Jake Bischoff Named Silver Knights 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year
- Vegas Defeats Duke City, 50-26, Friday Night at the Dollar Loan Center