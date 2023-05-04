Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2023-24 Season Ticket On-Sale Information

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that season tickets for the 2023-24 season are now on-sale. This will be the Silver Knights' second full season playing at The Dollar Loan Center, their 5,567-seat home arena located in the heart of Henderson.

Season Ticket Memberships start at just $30 per game. STM's receive benefits including the same seat for every home game, access to exclusive member events, a HSK member gift, a discount at HSK and VGK team stores, a dedicated account executive, the lowest per-game price for tickets, and special ticket offers to other events at The Dollar Loan Center. Premium memberships are still available on the Royal Landing, which include tickets to all events at The Dollar Loan Center.

