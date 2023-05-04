Alexander True's Late Shorthanded Goal Forces Game Five

The Firebirds defeated the Colorado Eagles in game four by a score of 4-3 to tie the second round series at two games apiece. Alexander True scored with just 2:32 left in regulation to seal the victory for Coachella Valley in front of a home crowd of 7,343.

The Firebirds scored the first goal for the first time in the series on an Alexander True goal. Kole Lind found True streaking down the left wing and beat Jonas Johansson to open the scoring in game four. Ryker Evans earned the secondary assist on True's third of the postseason at 3:31.

Coachella Valley added to their lead after Luke Henman was released from the penalty box. Henman led a 3-on-1 rush into the offensive zone where he dragged the puck back and fired one off Johansson's glove. Ville Petman tapped in the rebound to make it 2-0 at 6:36.

The Eagles found the back of the cage on a rebound after a wraparound effort by Ondrej Pavel. After Pavel's try went off the right pad of Joey Daccord, Ryan Wagner hopped on the loose puck and cut the Firebirds' lead to 2-1.

Colorado tied the game just 2:05 into the second period on a redirection from Charles Hudon. The initial shot came from Oskar Olausson on the tying tally.

Kole Lind regained the lead for the Firebirds on their second 5-on-3 powerplay of the game. Max McCormick and Ryker Evans teamed up to find Lind at the left circle. Lind's shot went over the left shoulder of Johansson for his fourth goal of the postseason at 13:52.

Charles Hudon netted his second goal of the game early in the third period with a powerplay strike to make it 3-3.

With less than three minutes left in regulation, Kole Lind was called for holding sending Colorado to a late powerplay. The Firebirds cleared the zone as Carsen Twarynski sprung Alexander True up the ice on a breakaway. True went to the backhand to beat Johansson and give Coachella Valley a 4-3 lead.

Joey Daccord made 28 saves in the victory that sets up a winner take all game five on Friday night at Acrisure Arena. Coachella Valley's powerplay finished 1-for-6 and the penalty kill went 5-for-6.

