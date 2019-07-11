Perez Stuns Hillcats with Walk-Off Homer

July 11, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release





Kinston, N.C. - The Lynchburg Hillcats dropped their season-high fifth consecutive ballgame on Thursday night, falling in walk-off fashion to the Down East Wood Ducks, 3-2.

The Hillcats (11-11, 43-46) had a 2-0 lead entering the ninth inning before Yanio Perez hit a walk-off three-run home run for the Wood Ducks (13-8, 63-28).

Brock Hartson started the ninth inning for Lynchburg. He walked Diosbel Arias and allowed a single to Curtis Terry to put two runners on. Hartson's outing came to a close after he got Yohel Pozo to pop out for the first out of the inning, In came Yapson Gomez, who allowed the walk-off homer to Perez on the third pitch of the at-bat.

Kirk McCarty fired six shutout innings for Lynchburg in his longest start of the year. He allowed just one hit and struck out six.

Lynchburg scored the first run of the game in the first inning. Steven Kwan walked and stole second base. Oscar Gonzalez singled to move Kwan to third and Kwan came in to score on a sacrifice fly from Gavin Collins for a 1-0 lead.

The score remained 1-0 until the eighth inning. With two out, Wilbis Santiago blasted a solo home run over the right field wall, his first of the year, to widen the gap to 2-0 before Perez's homer won the game for Down East.

Prior to the ninth inning, Hillcats pitching held the Woodies to just one hit and held them to three overall hits on the night in a losing effort.

Hartson gave up two earned runs on one hit in 2.1 innings in relief of McCarty. He walked two and struck out two.

Sal Mendez started for Down East and surrendered just one run on four hits in seven innings. He walked four and struck out three. Francisco Villegas worked a scoreless eighth inning and Jairo Beras allowed the homer to Santiago in the eighth.

The Hillcats will look to salvage the finale in the series against Down East on Friday. Right-hander Justin Garza (4-6, 5.12) will start for Lynchburg against righty Reid Anderson (3-5, 4.08) for the Wood Ducks. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Grainger Stadium.

Max Gun will be on the air at 6:50 p.m. with the Hillcats pre-game show on TuneIn Radio and the Radio434 App.

The Hillcats will return to City Stadium on July 17 for a six-game home stand against Fayetteville and Frederick. Homestand highlights include Winning Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, Fantastic Friday, Sparkling Saturday, and Sandlot Sunday. Friday's post-game fireworks show will be presented by Pepsi while Saturday's will be presented by Kona Ice.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.

The Lynchburg Hillcats are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The Hillcats are eight-time Carolina League Champions, having most recently won the Mills Cup Championship in 2017. The Hillcats play their home games at City Stadium, which has been home to Minor League Baseball in Lynchburg since 1963. Visit the Hillcats online at Lynchburg-hillcats.com, and follow the Hillcats on Twitter (@LynHillcats), Instagram (@LynHillcats) and Facebook (Lynchburg Hillcats). For more information about the Lynchburg Hillcats, please contact Max Gun at mgun@lynchburg-hillcats.com.

