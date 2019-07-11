LHP Ryan Lawlor activated from the 7-day Injured List

July 11, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





The Chicago Cubs have announced the following roster moves that impact the Myrtle Beach Pelicans roster:

LHP Ryan Lawlor has been activated from the 7-day Injured List

RHP Erling Moreno has been placed on the 7-day Injured List

OF Zach Davis has been promoted to Double-A Tennessee from Myrtle Beach

Lawlor, who joined the Pelicans from Low-A South Bend on May 16, returns from the Injured List after missing 19 games. With the Cubs, Lawlor went 2-2 with a 1.83 ERA over nine appearances before his promotion. In seven games with Myrtle Beach, he went 0-1 with a 2.03 ERA. Over his 13.1 innings he struck out 24 and walked just five while holding opponents to a .191 batting average against. Originally drafted out of Georgia in the eighth round by Atlanta, Lawlor pitched in the Carolina League with the Carolina Mudcats in 2016. At Georgia, Lawlor was a starter his junior season and went 5-7 with a 3.67 ERA over 14 starts.

Lawlor will wear No. 53. The Pelicans roster now sits at 24 active players, one below the league maximum of 25, with four on the Injured List.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.