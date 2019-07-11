Keys and Carolina Rained out Thursday

FREDERICK, MD - Thursday night's contest between the Frederick Keys and the Carolina Mudcats has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a Friday doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. Both games will be seven innings with gates opening at 4 p.m.

Friday marks the Keys 12th doubleheader of the season, while it will be the team's eighth at Nymeo Field. In twinbills this year, the Keys are 2-3-6. To go with this, it marks the second straight series finale at home where Frederick has played a doubleheader.

Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2019 regular season game based on availability. All exchanges must be made at the box office. Fans with tickets for Friday receive admission to both contests.

The Keys have not announced their starter for game one, while right-hander Blaine Knight (0-6, 6.39) is scheduled to start game two. Both games can be heard on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn app, with pregame coverage starting at 4:45 p.m.

Social Media Night is scheduled for Friday and fans can weigh in on different parts of the night by interacting on the Keys social media pages. Following the game there will be fireworks presented by On the Spot Detailing. For tickets, fans can contact the team at 301-815-9939 or visit frederickkeys.com.

Other homestand highlights include Frederick Cheese Night on Saturday at 6 p.m. Keys players and coaches will wear special jerseys, with proceeds going towards Play4TheCure. All bidding on these jerseys will take place via the Livesource app. Fireworks follow Saturday's game and are presented by Goodwill Industries and Platoon 22. Sunday's game is at 1 p.m. and is the second of three Meet the Team events of the year from 12-12:30 p.m. It is also Buy Your Dad a Beer Day presented by Flying Dog Brewery. Fans can purchase a package that includes drink specials by calling the Keys Groups Office at 301-815-9900.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Following the 2018 season, the Keys were named the winner of the Carolina League's Complete Franchise Award. This goes to a team in the league which demonstrates franchise stability and significant contributions to its community and the league. In 2019, the team will host the Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by Visit Frederick. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

