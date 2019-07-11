July 11 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

After seeing their season high six game win streak come to an end last night, the Mudcats continue a six game road trip tonight with game two of a three game series versus the Northern Division's Frederick Keys at Nymeo Field in Frederick, MD. Tonight's game is the second of three in the series and the 11th of 12 total meetings between the two teams this season. It is also the fifth of six second half meetings between the two teams. Carolina leads the overall season series 8-2 having recently swept the Keys at home for the second time this season between 7/4 & 7/6. The Mudcats also swept the Keys at home earlier this season (6/2-6/4) while finishing a perfect 6-0 versus Frederick at Five County Stadium this season. Tonight's game will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. and will air live on WDWG, 98.5 FM and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio beginning at 6:45 p.m..

CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS) at FREDERICK KEYS (BALTIMORE ORIOLES)

Thursday, July 11, 2019 | 7:00 PM | Game 91, Away Game 43 | Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium (5,400) | Frederick, MD

RADIO: WDWG, 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio

STREAMING VIDEO: N/A

Overall Record: CAR: 51-39; FRE: 35-55

Streaks: CAR: L1; FRE: W1

Last 10 Games: CAR: 6-4, FRE: 1-9

Home Record: CAR: 29-19; FRE: 22-21

Road Record: CAR: 22-20; FRE: 13-34

Division Record: CAR: 19-22; FRE: 24-27

Current Series: FRE leads 1-0 (of 3)

Season Series: CAR leads 8-2 (of 12)

CAR v. OPP: 6-0 @CAR (6), 2-2 @OPP (6)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS...

THU, 7/11 at FRE, 7:00 PM: Carolina RHP Matt Smith (3-7, 3.56) at Frederick RHP Blaine Knight (0-6, 6.39)

FRI, 7/12 at FRE, 7:00 PM: Carolina LHP Aaron Ashby (2-2, 2.32) at Frederick TBA

SAT, 7/13 at WIL, 6:05 PM: Carolina RHP Nelson Hernandez (9-6, 4.65) at Wilmington TBA

ICYMI: Pat McInerney hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the fourth and went 2-for-3 with three RBI, but the Keys went on to score three unanswered runs from the sixth on, including the game winner in the tenth, while defeating the Mudcats 5-4 in ten innings on Wednesday night at Nymeo Field in Frederick. The series opening loss snapped a season high six game win streak for the Mudcats and was Carolina's first loss when playing in extra innings this season.

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: Last night's loss snapped Carolina's season high six game winning streak. It was also Carolina's second loss when leading after the seventh (42-2), their first when tied after the eighth (9-1) and first when playing in extra-innings this season (5-1)... Pat McInerney's 3-run homer in the fourth last night was his second such home run in as many games as he also hit a 3-run big fly on 7/9 vs. LYN.

STARTING PITCHING MATCH-UP...

Matt Smith (CAR): 3-7, 3.56 ERA, 18 G, 12 GS, 68.1 IP, 20 BB, 52 SO

Last start, 7/5 vs. FRE: W, 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO, 72 pitches (50 strikes)

Is 2-0 with 0.00 ERA over 3 GS vs. FRE (14.2 IP, 12 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 SO)

Blaine Knight (FRE): 0-6, 6.39 ERA, 19 G, 8 GS, 43.2 IP, 25 BB, 27 SO

Last start, 7/5 at CAR: L, 4.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 HR, 2 BB, 5 SO, 96 pitches

Began 2019 w/Delmarva: 3-0, 0.68 ERA, 5 GS, 26.2 IP, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 33 SO

WHERE THEY RANK: Mario Feliciano is currently 1st in the CL in home runs (14), 2nd in RBI (63), 1st in slugging (.462), 6th in OPS (.782), tied for 9th in hits (85), tied for 2nd in extra-base hits (32) and 2nd in total bases (147)... Ryan Aguilar is currently 8th in the CL in average (.290), 2nd in OPS (.833), 3rd in OBP (.416), tied for 8th in hits (87), 2nd in walks (57), tied for 6th in doubles (20) and 1st in runs (63)... Payton Henry is tied for 3rd in the CL in home runs (10) and tied for 5th in the CL in RBI (51)... Matt Hardy is currently 3rd in the CL in wins (7) and tied for 5th in games (27)... Rodrigo Benoit is currently tied for 6th in the CL in wins (6), tied for 2nd in games (29) and 2nd in the CL in saves (12)... Noah Zavolas is currently 2nd in the CL in ERA (2.87), 1st in innings pitched (103.1) and 2nd in WHIP (1.17). Zavolas is also 2nd in the CL in FIP (3.08), 2nd in xFIP (3.35), 1st in BB/9 (1.48) and 1st in K/BB (4.47).

CAROLINA LEAGUE LEADERS - TWO-OUT RBI

Player Team RBI HR AVG OPS

Henry, P CAR 28 6 .271 .856

Feliciano, M CAR 26 6 .278 .926

Corredor, A POT 26 3 .257 .679

Henry, R CAR 21 3 .254 .842

GIDP GROWTH: The Mudcats have hit into 18 double plays over their last 17 games, 22 in their last 21 games and hit into a CL high 35 GIDPs in June... The Mudcats lead the CL in most GIDPs this season having hit into 72 double plays in 2019... Payton Henry leads the CL with 15 GIDPs overall (eight in June). Devin Hairston totaled seven GIDPs last month.

KINGS OF THE NORTH: The Mudcats are currently 32-17 versus the Carolina League Northern Division teams this season. They have also gone 14-4 versus Northern Division teams since 6/11 (at FRE).. The Mudcats are just 4-14 vs. Southern Division teams since 5/24 (vs. DE, 3.5 GB before 5/24) and have suffered seven straight losses in games versus Southern Division teams (6/16 vs. WS - 7/3 at MB).

BEANBALLS: The Carolina offense is currently 2nd in professional baseball (MLB & MiLB) with 74 hit-by-pitches this season. The Mudcats also totaled a Carolina League high 24 HBP in June.

AG DEPARTMENT: Ryan Aguilar has hit safely in seven straight games (.478/.613/.783, 1.396 OPS, 11-for-23, 9 R, 4 2B, 1 HR, 9 RBI) and has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games (.426/.518/.617, 1.135 OPS, 20-for-47, 12 R, 6 2B, 1 HR, 12 RBI, 8 BB, 12 SO). He also reached safely in all five of his AB on 7/6 vs. FRE after going 2-for-2 with 3 R, 3 BB, 2 2B and 3 RBI.

HAIR ON FIRE: Devin Hairston finished a double shy of the cycle on 7/9 vs. LYN after going 3-for-3 with a solo home run, a 2-run triple and a single (attempted a hustle double, but was caught at second). His solo home run came in back-to-back fashion as it followed Pat McInerney (3-run HR) in the third on 7/9 vs. LYN and was his first of the season. Hairston has hit safely in six straight games and is batting .550/.571/.900 with a 1.471 OPS during the streak (11-for-20, 7 R, 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 1 BB, 3 SO).

POWER-UP: Mario Feliciano has hit safely in seven of his last nine games and is batting .353/.410/.529 with a .940 OPS since 7/2 (12-for-34, 4 2B, 1 3B, 9 RBI, 4 BB, 8 SO)... Feliciano is slugging .529 over his last nine games; he had slugged just .203 (12 1B, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR) over 18 games between 6/8 and 6/30 before his recent hot stretch... Feliciano currently leads the CL in home runs (14), but has not hit a home run over his last 28 games (since 6/7 vs. SAL).

YOU RANG: The Brewers promoted SS Brice Turang to the Mudcats on 7/8 from Low-A Wisconsin where he slashed .287/.384/.376 with a .760 OPS, 21 stolen bases and 31 RBI over 82 games with the Timber Rattlers. Turang was selected with the 21st overall pick in the 2018 Draft, and at just 19 years old, is currently the youngest player in the Carolina League. Turang is currently rated as the No.2 prospect in the Milwaukee farm system.

LIGHTS OUT: Carolina's starting rotation is 8-5 with a 2.83 ERA over their last 18 starts (98.2 IP, 25 BB, 77 SO) and since Noah Zavolas pitched through a nine inning, complete-game shutout on 6/23 in Potomac (75.1 IP, 19 BB, 62 SO, 1.04 WHIP). The starters have also combined for two complete-game shutouts since 6/23 (Zavolas 6/23 at POT & Taugner 7/5 vs. FRE). Matt Smith has also turned in two 5.0 IP scoreless efforts on 6/30 vs. POT and 7/5 vs. FRE since 6/23.

BACK STOP SPLITS: Payton Henry and Mario Feliciano have split catching duties this season with Henry totaling 46 games behind the plate and Feliciano catching 43 games. Henry, meanwhile, has caught back-to-back games three times this season (4/14 & 4/15, 6/3 & 6/4, 6/26 & 6/27); Feliciano has caught back-to-back games once (6/14 & 6/15) and has caught three straight games once(7/6-7/9).... The Carolina pitching staff is 28-18 and has totaled a 3.47 ERA (2.9 BB/9, 8.9 SO/9) in games caught by Henry... Carolina's pitchers are 22-21 with a 4.35 ERA (3.1 BB/9, 7.9 SO/9) in games caught by Feliciano.

ALL THE Ks: Carolina batters have combined to total a Carolina League high 914 strikeouts this season (5th most in MiLB). The Mudcats are on pace to set a league and franchise record for strikeouts for the third straight season as they are on pace for over 1,400 strikeouts this season. Carolina batters combined to total a CL and franchise record 1,311 strikeouts last season; breaking the previous CL and franchise record of 1,245 SO set by Carolina in 2017.

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

