Mudcats and Keys Postponed in Frederick

July 11, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





FREDERICK, MD - Tonight's game between the Carolina Mudcats and Frederick Keys at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium in Frederick, MD has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, with two seven-inning games beginning at 5:00 p.m. in Frederick.

The postponement comes in the middle of a three game series between the Keys and Mudcats and in the beginning of a six game road trip for the Mudcats. The trip will now feature Friday's doubleheader and three games in Wilmington, DE versus the Blue Rocks beginning on Saturday, July 13.

Friday's newly scheduled 5:00 p.m. doubleheader at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium will feature RHP Matt Smith (1-5, 4.05) and LHP Aaron Ashby (2-2, 2.32) starting games one and two respectively for the Mudcats.

Carolina's next home stand begins on Wednesday, July 17 and will feature six games overall, including three versus the Myrtle Beach Pelicans from July 17 through July 19, and three games versus the Wilmington Blue Rocks from July 20 through July 22.

The next home stand will include #GoMudcats fun promotions including Micro Brews Night presented by Tryon Family Dentistry and Negro League's Appreciation Night presented by the City of Rocky Mount on Thursday, July 18. House Autry Family Friday Fireworks and Pescados de Carolina Night presented by Dental Center at Zebulon on Friday July 19. Saturday, July 20 will then feature 90s Night with a souvenir tank top giveaway and a celebrity appearance by actor Larry Thomas who played "The Soup Nazi" on Seinfeld. The home stand will then conclude with WakeMed $5 Five County Family Sunday on Sunday, July 21 and B.O.G.O. Monday on Monday, July 22.

