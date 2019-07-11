Homestand Preview

The Potomac Nationals are back home at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium on Wednesday to start a six-game homestand. It's filled with theme nights, giveaways, a celebrity appearance and a jersey auction! From Margaritaville Night at the Park, the Juan Soto "Road to the Show" Childish Bambino Bobblehead giveaway, a Fred McGriff appearance, Woodstock 50th Anniversary Night and jersey auction, Saturday night fireworks and a Late Father's Day Celebration with a grill apron giveaway, this homestand is not one to be missed!

The P-Nats will play the Frederick Keys (Baltimore Orioles) for the first three games, followed by a three-game set against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros).

Wednesday, July 17th vs. Frederick Keys

First pitch: 7:05pm Gates open: 6pm

Winning Wednesday : The P-Nats will host Nine Innings of Winning, where one lucky fan will win a prize each inning. Then, if the P-Nats win, fans can redeem their ticket for one of equal value to the next Wednesday home game (July 31st). Baseball Bingo : Fans can pick up a card at Fan Assistance on their way in for a chance to get a bingo and win a prize.

Thursday, July 18th vs. Frederick Keys

First pitch: 7:05pm Gates open: 6pm

Friday, July 19th vs. Frederick Keys

First pitch: 7:05pm Gates open: 6pm

Margaritaville Night at the Park : Kick back and relax in the tropical confines of Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium! It will be transformed into a tropical paradise with décor, Jimmy Buffet music and more! Any fan who wears a Hawaiian shirt can purchase a discounted grandstand ticket for $5, while anyone with the last name Buffett will receive two free grandstand tickets. There will be a frisbee shark game set up on the concourse for fans to partake in, plus during the game there will be a cheeseburger eating contest for a few lucky fans. Recycling Pays Night, presented by the Prince William County Recycling Program: If fans tweet a photo of their recycling efforts to @PNats42 on Twitter in advance of the game, they will receive a $5 discounted grandstand ticket to Friday's game. If fans tweet a picture of their recycling efforts at the ballpark during the game, they will receive a free grandstand ticket to the next Recycling Pays Night (August 9th). Too Sweeto to be True Loaded Ticket Package : Two adjustable hats, two refillable P-Nats mugs, two Sweeto Burrito burritos (chicken or pork) and two grandstand tickets all for just $22! Additional loaded ticket packages (with one of each item) are available for $11 per package. All packages must be purchased 24 hours before game time. Post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Glory Days Grill

Saturday, July 20th vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers

First pitch of Game 1: 5pm Gates open: 4pm

Juan Soto "Road to the Show" Childish Bambino Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union (First 1,000 fans): This bobblehead honors Soto's meteoric rise through the minors last season before his MLB debut on May 20th. Woodstock 50th Anniversary Night : The 50th anniversary of the music festival will be honored at the ballpark! There will be decorations throughout the stadium, music, plus a photobooth set up on the concourse. Also, there will be a team-signed tie dye bat raffle at Fan Assistance. Fans can purchase tickets for $1 each or 5 tickets for $3. Woodstock 50th Anniversary Night Jersey Auction, presented by Play4TheCure: P-Nats players and coaches will be wearing psychedelic, dripping tie dye jerseys for Woodstock 50th Anniversary Night! These will be worn during Game Two of the doubleheader and will be auctioned off via a silent auction. The auction begins once gates open and will run through the last out of the fourth inning of Game Two. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Play4TheCure. Winners will be able to take a photo post-game with the player or coach who wore and autographed the jersey. Fred McGriff Appearance, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union: The five-time MLB All-Star will be at the ballpark signing autographs and meeting with fans as part of the Legends Autograph Series. A World Series Champion with the Atlanta Braves in 1995, McGriff finished his career with 493 home runs and a .284 batting average. The longtime first baseman hit at least 30 home runs in nine seasons. McGriff won the All-Star Game MVP in 1994 and notched three Silver Slugger Awards over his career. He will sign for fans from 6pm-7:40pm. Joe Torre Safe at Home Domestic Violence Awareness Night : The Potomac Nationals have teamed up with the Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation to end the cycle of domestic violence with a night of awareness. Additionally, the first 500 fans will receive a Joe Torre baseball card and a Topps baseball card set, and there will be a Joe Torre autographed baseball raffle at Fan Assistance. Tickets will be $1 each or 5 tickets for $3. Post-game Fireworks, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union and WTOP Scout Night: Area scouts are able to head to the ballpark to take in a baseball game, and then campout in the outfield after the game! They will receive a commemorative scout patch and can take part in a pre-game on-field parade. Post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Glory Days Grill Pre-game Band in the Café Area: Just Wanna Play will be performing for fans.

Sunday, July 21st vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers

First pitch: 1:05pm Gates open: Noon

Frozen in the Summer Day, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union: The icy movie will take on a summer twist for the day! There will be decorations around the ballpark, plus there will be an in-game frozen t-shirt contest and build Olaf race. Late Father's Day, presented by VDSS: Virginia Birth Father Registry: Bring dad out to the ballpark to celebrate a belated Father's Day! P-Nats Grill Apron Giveaway, presented by VDSS: Virginia Birth Father Registry (first 1,000 fans): Man the grill at your next cookout in style, with a P-Nats grill apron! Derrick Hall Pro-State Initiative : There will be a Lokai bracelet giveaway at the gates for the first 200 fans and during the game, there will be a team signed bat raffle. Fans can purchase raffle tickets for $1 per ticket or three tickets for $5 at Fan Assistance. Kids Day Sunday : Post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Glory Days Grill Kids Exclusive Post-Game Player Autograph Signing: Kids 12 & under can receive autographs from two P-Nats players in the café area after the game. Kids Eat Free : The first 200 kids 12 & under will receive a free hot dog and soda. Post-game Catch in the Outfield Caricature Artist : Fans can stop by the concourse, where an artist from Manis Creative will be set up (charge applies). Military Appreciation Jerseys, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union: The P-Nats will wear these on select games throughout the season to recognize local military members and to thank them for all that they do for our country. They will be auctioned off on August 25th, with proceeds benefitting Women Veterans Interactive. Virginia529 Super Saver Sunday : Show your Virginia529 Smart Savers Club Card at the ticket office to receive two free grandstand tickets to the game.

Monday, July 22nd vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers

First pitch: 7:05pm Gates open: 6pm

For more information on 2019 Potomac Nationals single game tickets or ticket plans, please contact Director of Season Ticket and Group Ticket Sales, Alec Manriquez, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 221, or via e-mail at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com. Fans with questions may also contact Potomac Nationals' Ticket Operations Manager, Matt LeBlanc, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 225, or via e-mail at mleblanc@potomacnationals.com.

The Potomac Nationals of the Carolina League play at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge, Virginia, and are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The Potomac Nationals have claimed five Carolina League Championship titles (1982, 1989, 2008, 2010, and 2014) and 10 CL Northern Division Championships. Sponsorship opportunities for the P-Nats' 2019 season and beyond are available, as well as all-inclusive corporate picnic outings to watch the future stars of the Washington Nationals at The Pfitz. 2019 Potomac Nationals season tickets are now on sale, while mini plans will be available soon. For more information on Potomac Nationals 2019 season tickets, mini plans, group outings, picnic packages, fundraisers, and all things Red, White, and Blue, visit the P-Nats online at www.potomacnationals.com, follow the P-Nats on Facebook (@PotomacNationals), Twitter (@PNats42), and Instagram (@pnats42), or call the Potomac Nationals' Extreme Custom Collision Ticket Office at 703-590-2311.

