Perez Nets 3 Hits But Cardinals Outlast Travs

May 5, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springfield, MO - The Springfield Cardinals rode a strong start from Kenny Hernandez and two home runs to a 6-4 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Friday night. L.J. Jones and Chandler Redmond each hit a two-run homer and the Travs rally came up just short in the ninth inning. Bryan Woo suffered his first loss of the season giving up three runs on four hits over four innings. Robert Perez, Jr. had a three hit game including a double to lead the offense.

Moments That Mattered

* Down two in the sixth, Perez roped a ball to left-center with Isiah Gilliam on at first base but it hopped up over the fence for a rule book double and forcing Gilliam to stop at third where he would be stranded rather than cutting it to a one-run game.

* Arkansas got the tying runs into scoring position in the ninth after a double steal by Tanner Kirwer and Logan Warmoth but a pair of strikeouts ended the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Isiah Gilliam: 2-3, BB, 2 runs, 2B

* RF Robert Perez, Jr.: 3-4, 2B, RBI

News and Notes

* Perez had his fourth three-hit game of the season.

* Arkansas lost for the first time this season when outhitting the opponent.

Up Next

The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday night. First pitch of game one is at 5:05 with Prelander Berroa (1-1, 5.60) starting for Arkansas against Logan Gragg (0-0, 6.32) for Springfield. The games will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

