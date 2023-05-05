ONEOK Field to Host 6A Championship Game

May 5, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







ONEOK Field, home of the Tulsa Drillers, will host the Oklahoma 6A High School Baseball State Championship Game on Saturday, May 13. The game will begin at noon and will be presented by Central Bank of Oklahoma.

The contest will be a winner-take-all meeting for the state championship in Oklahoma's largest class. Seating will be general admission with all tickets priced at $10 each.

ONEOK Field hosted one of the more memorable 6A title games in 2011. The championship game featured two future major league pitchers in Dylan Bundy and Archie Bradley when Owasso faced Broken Arrow. Bundy was unavailable to pitch for the Rams, but Bradley helped pitch the Tigers to the state crown before nearly 5,000 fans.

Tickets to this year's 6A title game can now be purchased.

Tickets will also be available on the day of the game at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office located on Elgin Avenue. Stadium gates will open at 11:00 a.m. for fan entry.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.