Moms and Dogs Homestand Begins Tuesday, May 9th

May 5, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions return to Nelson Wolff Stadium on Tuesday, May 9th for their third homestand of the 2023 season. The Missions will be hosting a six-game series against the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros affiliate) from Tuesday, May 9th until Sunday, May 14th.

Tuesday, May 9 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

AARP Two Dollar Tuesday - Fans can purchase parking and outfield tickets for just $2. Domestic draft beers and sausage wraps will be $2 dollars. Bill Miller Sweet Tea and pizza slices from Sofia's will also be $2 dollars.

Wednesday, May 10 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks - 5:05 p.m. (Doubleheader)

Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Doubleheader - The Missions and Hooks will be playing two 7-inning contests with game one starting at 5:05 p.m. The two clubs are making up a rained-out game from April 23rd. Fans with tickets for tonight can attend both games.

Military Appreciation Night - Courtesy of Chevy, all active and retired military members can receive up to four bullpen or outfield reserved tickets by showing their military ID at the First Base Box Office.

Military City - During the second game, the Missions will be wearing special 'Military City' camouflage jerseys.

Thursday, May 11 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Taco Bell Value Night - Fans can purchase half-priced tickets and parking. At the game, enjoy $2 domestic draft beers, sodas, and Hot Dogs.

