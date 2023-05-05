Naturals Sweep Doubleheader

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Wind Surge dropped both games of a doubleheader to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday night. The Naturals beat the Surge 5-1 in game one and 4-3 in game two.

Yoyner Fajardo opened the first game with a double and scored to give Wichita a quick 1-0 advantage.

The Naturals responded scoring a pair of runs in the first with RBI singles from Jorge Bonifacio and Jeison Guzman. Bonifacio hit a two run home run in the fourth to extend the Northwest Arkansas lead to 4-1. Alec Marsh earned the win pitching six innings and had nine strikeouts. Chad Donato collected his third loss of the season for Wichita.

Similar to game one, the Surge scored first when Fajardo singled and scored on a DaShawn Keirsey RBI. The Naturals put together a four run first inning with Bonifacio hitting his second home run of the game, a three-run shot.

Wichita added a run in the second and Seth Gray homered in the sixth to make it a one run game.

The Surge loaded the bases in the ninth inning with one out and the Naturals closed it out with a double play.

The winning pitcher was T.J. Sikkema and the losing pitcher was Carlos Luna.

NOTES - Yoyner Fajardo added hits in each of the games and extended his hitting streak to nine games. The doubleheader sweep of the Wind Surge happened for the third time in nine twin-bills. Wichita pitcher David Festa was named by the Minnesota Twins as the minor league pitcher of the month for April. The Surge signed pitcher Curtis Taylor as a minor league free agent and promoted pitcher Jose Bravo to Class AAA St. Paul.

UPCOMING - The Wind Surge and Naturals continue the series on Saturday evening at 6:35. The Surge will start RH Blayne Enlow against LH Anthony Veneziano.

BROADCAST: ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday, May 16 vs Arkansas Travelers.

