Leiter Shines in 4-1 Win Over Midland

MIDLAND, Texas - Jack Leiter threw his first quality start of the season and the Frisco RoughRiders took down the Midland RockHounds 4-1 on Friday night from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Leiter (1-2) dominated over his six shutout innings for Frisco (13-12), allowing just three hits while striking out seven and walking two. It was his second career quality start.

The offense backed him starting in the fourth when Kellen Strahm hammered a solo homer, his first of the season. Frisco added two more on a throwing error in the sixth to make it 3-0.

Midland (13-12) plated their only run in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk, but Dustin Harris answered in the eighth with a solo blast of his own.

Alex Speas struck out two in 1.1 innings of relief before Antoine Kelly earned his first save of the season by pitching the ninth.

Jake Walkinshaw (1-3) took the loss for Midland, allowing just one earned run over his 5.2 frames.

The RoughRiders continue their series to Midland in game five of the six-game series on Saturday, May 6th at 7:00 p.m. RHP Owen White (1-0, 2.91) starts for the RoughRiders against RHP Jack Cushing (0-0, 8.31).

Frisco's next home game is Tuesday, May 9th at 6:05 p.m. against the Wichita Wind Surge. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

