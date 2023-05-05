Thursday's Game Against Travelers Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Saturday, May 6

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Thursday's game between the Springfield Cardinals and the Arkansas Travelers at Hammons Field has been postponed due to inclement weather conditions.

Thursday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, May 6. Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader is scheduled for a 5:05pm first pitch. Game 2 will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1, and both games will be seven innings in duration. One ticket is good for both games on Saturday. Gates will open and STL 2023 Ticket-for-Two Voucher Giveaway (2,000) will begin at 4:35pm.

Tickets from the Thursday, May 4 rained out game against the Arkansas Travelers may be exchanged for any remaining Regular Season game during the 2023 season, subject to availability. Fans with digital tickets can exchange them through their My Tickets account. Fans with printed tickets can exchange them at the Springfield Cardinals Ticket Office, located at Gate 1 at Hammons Field, anytime during the remainder of the 2023 season. Complimentary tickets are not exchangeable.

Halfway to Halloween, Spooky Fans-On-Field Fireworks, St. Louis Cardinals 2023 Ticket-for-Two Voucher Giveaway (2,000), and more on deck this weekend!

The Springfield Cardinals continue their six-game homestand against the Arkansas Travelers through Sunday, May 7 featuring:

- Friday, May 5, 6:35pm - Halfway to Halloween with Halloween Costume Dress-Up Pregame Parade, Spooky Fans-On-Field Fireworks, and Halfway to Halloween Specialty Jersey Auction begins. Gates open at 5:35pm.

- Saturday, May 6, 5:05pm (doubleheader) - St. Louis Cardinals 2023 Ticket-for-Two Voucher Giveaway (2,000) and Halfway to Halloween Specialty Jersey Auction ends. Gates open at 4:35pm.

- Sunday, May 7, 1:35pm - Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday and MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases. Gates open at 12:35pm.

Enjoy the Cardinals Happy Half-Hour before EVERY home game this season! For the first 30 minutes after gates open (gates open one hour before scheduled game time), fans 21+ can enjoy drink specials on all adult beverages from Hammons Field concessions locations.

