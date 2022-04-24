Perez, Judkins Star as Ports Win Second Straight

April 24, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







SAN BERNARDINO, Ca. - Junior Perez went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Grant Judkins allowed just two unearned runs over 5.1 innings for his first career win as the Ports beat the Inland Empire 66ers 6-4 on Saturday night at San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino.

The Ports (6-8) got on the board first with two runs in the top of the second inning. Perez doubled to lead off the frame and moved to third on a groundout to second for Jalen Greer, who drove Perez home with a groundout to shortstop to give the Ports a 1-0 lead. The next batter Jhoan Paulino then hit the first pitch he saw from Inland Empire starter Mason Albright over the wall in center field for his first home run of the year to make it 2-0.

Perez generated a run in the fourth inning to add on for Stockton, dropping a bunt single up the first base line to lead off the frame before moving to second on a balk and stealing third base with one out. CJ Rodriguez then drove Perez home with a sacrifice fly to center field to make it 3-0 Ports.

In the top of the sixth inning, Perez was right in the middle of a two-run rally to increase the Ports' advantage. A walk, fielders' choice, single and passed ball put runners on second and third with one out for Perez, who singled through the right side off 66ers reliever Kyle Molnar to give the Ports a 5-0 lead.

After the 66ers (7-7) got two runs on back-to-back two-out singles in the bottom of the sixth Max Muncy gave the Ports an insurance run in the top of the eighth, blasting a 2-2 99 MPH fastball from Inland Empire reliever Kelvin Caceres over the wall in right center to make it 6-2.

The 66ers put together a two-run rally in the ninth, scoring on a sacrifice fly and single, but Alexis Cedano got D'Shawn Knowles to ground out to second base with runners on first and second to end the ballgame.

Judkins (1-0) picked up his first career win, allowing two unearned runs on two hits with five strikeouts over 5.1 IP. Albright (0-1) took the loss, giving up five runs on four hits in 5.1 IP. Cedano got the final out of the ballgame in the ninth for his first save of the season.

The Ports will try to earn a split of this six-game series in San Bernardino when they go for their third straight win in the finale against the 66ers on Sunday at 2:05 pm.

