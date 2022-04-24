Rancho Splits Series with Modesto

Modesto, CA - The Modesto Nuts held on for a 4-2 win over the Quakes on Sunday afternoon, as the two teams split the six-game series at John Thurman Field.

Jerming Rosario gave up a pair of first-inning run and the Nuts never trailed, snapping Rancho's two-game winning streak.

Damon Keith had an RBI-double to help pull Rancho to within a run at 2-1 in the third.

In the sixth, trailing 3-1, Rancho got another run back as Austin Gauthier doubled off the center-field fence, bringing home Luis Diaz to make it 3-2.

An automatic balk cost the Quakes a run in the last of the eighth inning and seemed to take the wind out of their proverbial sails, as Rancho went 1-2-3 in the ninth against reliever Andrew Moore.

The Quakes (8-7) take a day off on Monday, before returning home on Tuesday to face Visalia. Kendall Williams (0-1) takes on Diomede Sierra (0-0) at 6:30pm in the series opener.

Tuesday will be our first Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can pledge to recycle ten CRV-eligible bottles and cans for a free ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

