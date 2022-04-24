Montgomery mashes moonshot as Fresno's comeback to Lake Elsinore falls short 8-6

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (7-6) dropped their third straight two-run contest to the Lake Elsinore Storm (8-5) 8-6 Saturday night from Chukchansi Park. Eight of the Grizzlies' 13 games this season have finished with one or two-run deficits, which include six consecutive affairs dating back a week ago.

Lake Elsinore scored all eight of their runs over a span of three innings. In the second, James Wood demolished a grand slam to right-center, his third tater of the year. Jackson Merrill immediately followed Wood with a solo shot to right field, his first longball in Single-A. In the fourth, Lucas Dunn smoked a double to left, adding Max Ferguson. One frame later, a fielder's choice and sacrifice fly made it 8-0 Storm.

Despite the difference, the Grizzlies offense did not surrender. Back-to-back doubles in the fifth by Braxton Fulford and Warming Bernabel put Fresno on the board. An inning later, the Grizzlies plated three more runs thanks to a Benny Montgomery two-RBI triple and Yanquiel Fernandez groundout. Braiden Ward (bunt single) and Adael Amador (walk) waltzed home on the Montgomery triple.

Now down 8-4 in the seventh, Fresno netted a pair of runs from Ward and Montgomery. First, Ward manufactured a run from a walk, stolen base, balk and wild pitch. Then, Montgomery launched a clout to deep center, his second wallop of 2022. The two runs were all the Grizzlies could manage as the Storm pulled off another close win.

The Grizzlies offense tallied 11 hits and two walks in the defeat. Montgomery, Fernandez, Bernabel and Fulford all enjoyed multi-hit evenings with Montgomery picking up three RBI. The Storm collected eight hits with seven of them going for extra bases. Five of those extra-base knocks were doubles, tying a season-high for the Grizzlies pitching staff. Fresno starter Brayan Castillo (0-1) suffered the decision after three-plus frames of work. Lake Elsinore righty Garrett Hawkins (1-0) relished the triumph after five innings of one-run ball. He struck out six and did not walk a batter. Ben Miller yielded his first save of the year. The clubs conclude the series Sunday afternoon with a doubleheader (two seven-innings) for Bark-in-the-Park. First pitch is at noon from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- CF Benny Montgomery (2-5, HR, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R)

- LF Braiden Ward (1-2, 2 R, BB, HBP, 2 SB)

- 3B Warming Bernabel (2-4, 2B, R)

Top Performers: Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres)

- LF James Wood (1-3, GS, 4 RBI, R, 2 BB)

- SS Jackson Merrill (2-5, HR, RBI, R)

- DH Lucas Dunn (2-3, 2 2B, RBI, 2 BB)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Sunday April 24 Lake Elsinore Storm (Home) Lake Elsinore RHP Victor Lizarraga (0-0, 2.35) vs. Fresno RHP Victor Juarez (0-0, 5.79), Game 1

Lake Elsinore LHP Jesus Gonzalez (0-0, 2.25) vs. Fresno LHP Mason Green (0-0, 3.12), Game 2 12:00 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Adael Amador may have just turned 19, but the Rockies #10 prospect has shown bat ability way beyond his years. The Grizzlies leadoff hitter is currently riding a team-high seven-game hit streak, which is the second longest by a Fresno hitter in 2022. Amador is 10-for-25 (.400) with two clouts, one double, three RBI, six runs, eight walks and two steals during that stretch.

