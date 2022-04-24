Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Lake Elsinore (DH)

The Grizzlies and Storm conclude their six-game series today. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 12:00 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP Victor Juarez and Storm RHP Victor Lizarraga are the probable starters for Game 1. Grizzlies LHP Mason Green and Storm LHP Jesus Gonzalez are the probable starters for Game 2.

BARK IN THE PARK: The Fresno Grizzlies promotion for Sunday's doubleheader is Bark in the Park! Come strut-your-mutt with this un-fur-gettable promotion and watch the Grizzlies take on the Lake Elsinore Storm! Your Bark in the Park Ticket Package includes: a $20 dollar ticket for you and your fur baby to watch the game in the designated "dog zone" (sections 124-126). With every paid human, one dog is allowed in for free. Thanks to Fresno Pet ER, the first 500 dogs will receive a limited edition Grizzlies dog toy. After the game, the dogs and humans can run the bases with Parker.

DOUBLEHEADER IN DOWNTOWN FRESNO: Thanks to a rainout on Thursday, the Fresno Grizzlies and Lake Elsinore Storm will play a doubleheader today starting at noon. This is the first doubleheader for the Grizzlies since July 17, 2021 at Stockton. Fresno swept that doubleheader against the Ports after scoring 16 runs in the first game and winning a nail-biting 3-2 contest in the nightcap. Both games are scheduled for seven innings with a 30-minute break in between the contests for the teams to recover and get ready for the back half of the doubleheader.

CARDIAC BEARS: Eight of the Grizzlies' 13 games this season have finished within one or two-run scores, including their last six contests. Fresno is 4-4 in that stretch with a 3-3 mark at home. Last year, the Grizzlies played 57 games of their 120 contests with one or two-run differences (38-19).

AMADOR IS AMAZING: Adael Amador may have just turned 19, but the Rockies #10 prospect has shown bat ability way beyond his years. The Grizzlies leadoff hitter is currently riding a team-high seven-game hit streak, which is tied the second longest by a Fresno hitter in 2022. Amador is 10-for-25 (.400) with two clouts, one double, three RBI, six runs, eight walks and two steals during that stretch. His .348 average is fourth in the California League and his 1.009 OPS is fifth among all qualified hitters.

BRAIDEN BITES: Braiden Ward has been on a tear to start his 2022 campaign. The speedy outfielder from Merced has hit safely in all five starts he has made this season. Ward is 7-for-15 (.467) with one homer, two RBI, six runs, four walks, three hit-by-pitches and five steals during that span.

MONTGOMERY MASHES: Last night, Benny Montgomery went 2-for-5 with a homer, triple, three RBI and two runs in an 8-6 Fresno loss to Lake Elsinore. Montgomery's clout was his second of the season, a towering fly ball to center field and the first roundtripper off of a lefty by Fresno batters this year. He also posted his first Single-A triple in the sixth, a rocket off the left field wall. Finally, Montgomery drove in three runs, a career-high for the Rockies top prospect.

TIME TO GET A VICTORY WITH VICTOR: Today's Game 1 scheduled starting pitcher is righty Victor Juarez, an 18-year old from Mexico. Juarez is the youngest member of the 2022 Grizzlies roster and is considered to be a very interesting prospect. Last season, he split time between DSL Colorado and ACL Rockies (both rookie ball). Juarez started the year with DSL Colorado, going 2-0 with a robust 0.68 ERA. That ERA was the second-best in DSL Rockies history behind Jeffri Ocando's mark (0.39) in 2016. That same year (2016), Juarez was playing for Team Mexico in the Little League World Series. You can read more about Juarez on Page 2.

GREEN GOES FOR THE GRIZZLIES: Today's Game 2 scheduled starter is lefty Mason Green, a 23-year old from Lenexa, Kansas. Green was selected by the Rockies in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft out of the University of Central Missouri, a Division II college. In Green's last collegiate season, he started all 18 games on the bump, going an outrageous 16-0, finishing his college career without a loss (27-0). Green had one complete game shutout and pitched 104.2 frames. He also struck out 123 batters and walked 26, becoming just the sixth Central Missouri Mule to ever reach 100 strikeouts in a single-season. Read more about Green on Page 2.

LAKE ELSINORE STORMS INTO FRESNO: The Lake Elsinore Storm conclude their first ever and only regular season trip to Chukchansi Park this week. Last season, the Grizzlies traveled to Lake Elsinore and took four of six from the Storm. Lake Elsinore joined the California League in 1994 and are one of four teams in the southern division. The Storm are affiliated with the San Diego Padres organization and have been since the start of the 2001 season. Prior to that, the team had ties with the California Angels from 1981-2000. Lake Elsinore has gone through a couple name and location changes in their club history. In 1979, they were known as the Santa Clara Padres. From 1980-85, they were named the Redwood Pioneers and from 1986-1993, they were the Palm Springs Angels. Since 2004, Lake Elsinore have been known as the Storm and have called their home at Lake Elsinore Diamond or just, The Diamond. It takes five hours and 23 minutes on average to drive from Chukchansi Park to The Diamond via car.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (1-3), Beige (4-1), Black & Gold (0-0), Gray (2-2), Specialty Promo (0-0), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (0-1).

APRIL 24, 2022 VS. LAKE ELSINORE STORM (SAN DIEGO PADRES): CHUKCHANSI PARK- GAME 2

LHP Jesus Gonzalez (0-0, 2.25) vs LHP Mason Green (0-0, 3.12)

APRIL 26, 2022 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK- 11:05 AM PT

RHP Cullen Kafka (0-1, 4.50) vs RHP Chen Zhang-Ao Zhuang (0-1, 5.40)

APRIL 27, 2022 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK- 7:05 PM PT

RHP Case Williams (0-1, 10.13) vs RHP Mitch Myers (0-0, 0.00)

APRIL 28, 2022 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK- 7:05 PM PT

LHP Evan Shawver (1-0, 0.00) vs RHP Luke Anderson (0-0, 3.86)

Recent Transactions:

4/22: LHP Zak Baayoun retires

