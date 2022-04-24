Quakes Victorious in Wild 11-9 Win

Modesto, CA - The Quakes used a total of seven pitchers on Saturday, including an infielder, defeating the Modesto Nuts by a final of 11-9 in a wild game at John Thurman Field in Modesto.

Reliever Kelvin Bautista looked like he had it wrapped up, but a two-out error extended the game for Modesto. Following the error, Bautista gave up consecutive hits, as Modesto pulled to within two at 11-9. That forced the Quakes to dig deep and call upon infielder Kenneth Betancourt, who threw exactly one pitch to end the game, getting Walking Cabrera to pop up to right fielder Jose Ramos, ending the game and getting Betancourt the save.

Rancho got a grand slam from Luis Diaz (5) and a three-run homer from Yunior Garcia (1) as part of an 12-hit attack.

The Quakes scored five in the first thanks to the second grand slam of the year for Diaz, but Modesto roared back with four in the first and another in the second to even the game at 5-5.

Quakes' reliever Frankelyn Feliz (1-0) notched the win in his debut, while Modesto's Jordan Jackson (0-2) got tagged with the loss.

Rancho (8-6) will look for a third straight win and a series victory on Sunday at 2:05pm in the finale. Jerming Rosario (0-1) will take on Joseph Hernandez (1-0) in the final game of the six-game set.

The Quakes return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, April 26th, as they open a six-game set against Visalia. Tuesday will be our first Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can pledge to recycle ten CRV-eligible bottles and cans for a free ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

